Former Burlington High player Sky Rahill is a key member of the Salisbury University team that was playing against Eastern Connecticut on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Salisbury and Eastern Connecticut were the last two teams standing in the NCAA Division III College World Series.
Castleton University coach Ted Shipley knows all about Eastern Connecticut. They won the Little East Conference of which Castleton is a member and swept Shipley’s Spartans by scores of 12-3 and 13-3.
“I thought the three best teams we played this year were Eastern Connecticut, Middlebury College and Rhode Island College,” Shipley said.
How does Shipley get the Spartans to the point where they can compete for a Little East Conference championship against teams like Eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island College?
You recruit your tail off and then you make certain your players are playing some form of high-level baseball during the summer.
Shipley is bringing in a freshman class of a dozen for the 2023 season.
“Almost every single one of our players are playing baseball this summer. When you are in the Little East, you have no choice,” Shipley said.
There are several Spartans playing for the Glens Falls Dragons of the Perfect Game League. They include the likes of pitchers Tyler Corlew and Riley Orr as well as Hunter Perkins.
The Spartans have several players from New Jersey and all are playing on teams in different leagues in their home state.
Evan Keegan, one of the top hitters in Castleton’s lineup, is playing for the Oneonta Outlaws in the Perfect Game League.
Tyler McClain and several of the other Spartans from Connecticut are playing for collegiate summer teams in their state.,
Fair Haven’s Aubrey Ramey is pitching for the Burlington Brewers in the Green Mountain League.
Reece de Castro will be playing for the Glens Falls Dragons also but he is no longer a member of the Castleton team. He has graduated but has eligibility remaining and will play for LEC rival Eastern Connecticut in the spring.
De Castro represents a big loss for Castleton. He is not the type of player that you want to see in the uniform of an LEC rival. He led the Spartans in hitting at .372 and had three home runs, 12 doubles and a triple among his 48 base hits.
The Middlebury College baseball team is coming off an extremely successful spring that saw the Panthers win the NESCAC championship and finish with a 31-14 season.
Like Shipley, Middlebury coach Mike Leonard knows playing some high-level baseball during the summer is a key to being successful in the spring and he has four of his players on the Future League’s New Britain Bees roster — pitchers Sawyer Duarte, Henry Gustavson, Jusitin Lessing and outfielder Sammy Smith.
Lessing has not allowed a run in 8.1 innings for the Bees.
Middlebury College baseball fans have a chance to see their Panthers on June 25 and 26 when they are in Burlington to play the Vermont Lake Monsters.
Alex Rosario, another Middlebury pitcher, is playing for the Future League’s Westfield Starfires and has not given up a run in his 3.2 innings.
Middlebury College pitcher George Goldstein is a member of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League’s Vermont Lake Monsters.
He is one of several Vermont Connections to the Lake Monsters.
Another is for CVU pitcher Ian Parent, a former Vermont Gatorade Pitcher of the Year, who came very close to helping Endicott College make it to the College World Series in Cedar Rapids.
Other Monsters with state ties include Wyatt Cameron, (New England College, Salisbury), Liam Rehner (St. Lawrence University, Williston), catcher Colby Brouillette (Clarkson, Georgia), Chase Carey (UMass-Dartmouth, Colchester) and Donovan Montgomery (Siena, Burlington.)
NOTES: When the Lake Monsters defeated New Britain 4-2 on Sunday night, it was their eighth straight victory. ... Parent retired the first 12 batters he faced against the Bees. ... Another big summer baseball story belongs to Chester’s Dylan McCarthy. He is pitching for a team called East Cobb Prime in Georgia where he is turning heads. The report from Perfect Game Georgia during a recent game: “Commanding his fastball well in the top of the zone. Held upper 80s and topped 9- well through five innings and mixed in a true 11-6 curve (2500-2600 RPM) for strikes. Confident demeanor and working up temp.” McCarthy has one year remaining at Vermont Academy and has committed to Division I George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
