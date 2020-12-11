The audible, changing the play at the line of scrimmage, is a key part of the offense in football.
Castleton University graduate Cody “Bubba” Collins executed an “audible” on his career path and it figuratively landed him in the end zone.
Collins was working in the offices of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers where he was one of the top three account executives.
“There were 11 or 12 of us who were asked to relocate from South Philly to northern New Jersey. We needed to let them know in three or four days if were staying. I was the only one who was a little hesitant,” Collins said.
“I decided to see what’s out there and said, ‘let’s see where this ends up.’”
There was a position open with the Miami Dolphins. The team flew him to Miami and he signed a contract that day.
Here comes the audible: He got a message from a firm called Peak Sports Management while sitting in the airport on the way back home.
They had a position at Central Connecticut State University for a general manger in the area of athletic sponsorships.
“It got my interest. My heart was racing,” Collins said. “I told her that I had just signed a contract with the Dolphins and I asked her to make me an offer I couldn’t say no to.
“It was 48 hours later that I ended up going back on my word with the Dolphins.”
It moved him into selling sponsorships and out of ticket sales.
Collins needed to have an account executive at Central Connecticut. It would be his first hire and he thought of various people he knew in the business.
He finally landed on a prospect he was very familiar with. Collins had played football with Wyatt Prue at both North Country Union High School in Newport and Castleton University. Like Collins, Prue’s major was in sports administration.
Prue accepted the offer and that put three Vermonters in the Central Connecticut athletic department: Collins, Prue and head football coach Ryan McCarthy.
“You could feel the energy he brought to the table,” Wyatt said of McCarthy, a quarterback at Hartford High School and Cortland State.
Evidently, that energy translated to the football field. The Blue Devils went 11-2 in McCarthy’s first year in 2019 and climbed as high as No. 17 in the national FCS poll.
Central Connecticut decided to get out from under the umbrella of Peak Sports Management and do more in-house with their athletic department.
Peak Sports offered the Castleton graduates a choice. They could go to Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts or take off to the balmier climate of Wofford College, a 180-acre campus a few blocks from downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Wofford rang a bell. It was from its success in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament that Collins had heard of it.
Wofford had a $35 million basketball arena built four years earlier. The climate was an appealing change to a guy who had grown up in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.
“And, honestly, football down south is a little bit easier sell than in New England,” Collins said.
It doesn’t hurt that the Terriers have won the Southern Conference the last three seasons.
Collins and Prue landed in Spartanburg.
“They are two very hard working young men who are prime examples of how hard work and perseverance pays off and helps students to break into a difficult industry,” Castleton’s Sport Management Coordinator Marybeth Lennox-Levins said.
“They are also the perfect example of alumni helping alumni. Cody was a great advocate for Wyatt in helping him to get his start.
“I could not be prouder of both of them.”
The pandemic has temporarily delayed Prue’s career in sports administration. He is on pandemic furlough but will rejoin his former teammate when he is called back.
They share a home just outside Spartanburg and Prue has found work while waiting the call back.
The pandemic has shuffled everyone’s plans. Wofford was scheduled to play South Carolina this week in men’s basketball and the game was canceled.
“Our coach was able to replace the game the same day with USF (University of South Florida). The coaches are doing whatever they can to give the seniors and all the athletes a good experience. We have already had three games canceled,” Collins said.
Collins has embraced the southern lifestyle.
“I love it down here,” he said. “The people are friendly. They always wave and it is always with all five fingers not just one.”
Collins’ job is to raise money for the athletic department by cultivating partnerships. He wants to make it a fun experience for the sponsors and fans.
“We want to involve the partner in a way that is more than just putting up a banner or selling a radio ad,” he said.
One project that Collins is especially proud of is from his days at Central Connecticut. He helped engineer a transaction where a brewery inked a deal to co-brand with the Central Connecticut Blue Devils. The beer was called The Devil.
“If I am a student or an alum, I am going to say, ‘That’s my beer,’” Collins said.
He helped get Ingels Market, a regional grocery store chain in the Carolinas, involved with Wofford’s tailgate scene, providing tailgate food and swag for the students.
“We are trying to be more personalized,” Collins said.
Collins’ road to Castleton was not a direct one from North Country. He started his college football career at Tucsculum University, a Division II school in Greeneville, Tennessee.
That was an eye-opener.
“I thought I was going to play football my whole life. That was a reality check,” Collins said.
He transferred to Castleton where he began as a linebacker.
“I really sucked at trying to drop back and cover the pass. My junior and senior years, I played all over the defensive line,” he said.
He played in the trenches very well. He is fifth all-time in CU’s 10-year football history in tackles for a loss with 24 over his career.
Prue was a linebacker and an all-conference selection.
Collins’ greatest football memory came in 2017.
“We were playing Norwich under the lights. I got to sack the quarterback and we won the Sap Bucket,” he said.
He is elated at the way his first hire has turned out.
“I could not be more proud of the development Wyatt has shown over the past year,” Collins said. “He has adapted to the environment even though he was extremely green with zero sponsorship experience.
“There are two things you have to have, a great attitude and great effort. That is what Wyatt has brought each and every day.”
Collins is hoping there is another Wyatt Prue at Castleton and that he can help that person get his start in the industry.
“I have a soft spot for my school,” he said.
He views Milton’s Dustin Rock, a defensive lineman who is a senior captain of this year’s Spartan football team as someone with a bright future.
“I am so proud of that kid for everything he has done and everything he has overcome,” Collins said.
“I am looking to have more guys reach out. I want to do anything I can to pay it forward. That is what it’s all about.”
He thinks often about how good the decision proved to be when he decided to transfer to Castleton. He is appreciative of the internship that Lennox-Levins helped him to get with the Northeastern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, something he believes helped launch his career.
“I think Castleton under appreciates her and everything she does,” Collins said.
“She truly cares about each and every one of us.
“But she wasn’t afraid to put you in your place because she wanted the best thing out of you. She gave you the tools.”
There might be another audible someday to change the trajectory of Bubba Collins career path.
Right now, though, he couldn’t be happier living his dream in the sunny South.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
