BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland boys basketball team was edged by Brattleboro 58-57 Tuesday night.
The Raiders held a six-point lead at the half, 38-32. However, the Colonels went on a run and several miscues made by Rutland gave Brattleboro the win.
The Raiders (8-9) travel south Valentine's Day to take on Mount Anthony at 7 p.m.
Twin Valley 47, Green Mountain 37
JACKSONVILLE — Green Mountain was defeated by the Twin Valley boys basketball team 47-37 Tuesday night.
Twin Valley coach Chris Brown said his team held a two-point advantage at the half. However, the lead went to the Chieftains in the third quarter and the Wildcats were scoreless for a good chunk of the frame.
A buzzer-beater 3 by Jack McHale reignited Twin Valley's drive, and the team scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to win the game.
"That kind of busted the game open for us," Brown said.
McHale led the Wildcats in scoring with 12 points, while Izaak Park and Dylan Dupuis recorded 11 and 10 points respectively.
Ty Merrill also earned 12 points for Green Mountain, while Dylan McCarthy scored 11 points.
The Wildcats (14-1) return to their home court Friday to host Leland & Grey.
The Chieftains (8-8) return to their home court Friday to host White River Valley at 7 p.m.
Proctor 88, Leland & Gray 54
TOWNSHEND — Proctor cruised passed the Leland & Grey boys basketball team Tuesday night with an 88-54 win.
Proctor coach Jake Eaton said his team jumped ahead early in the game with a 25-10 lead after the first quarter. From there, the Phantoms continued to pull away.
"We shared the basketball really well," he said. "I just liked the kids' overall energy."
Brennon Crossmon had a game high 22 points. Teammates Logan Starling, Bryson Bourn and Conner McKearin recorded 18, 14 and 13 points respectively.
Eaton gave high regards to Bourn as the freshman had the best game of his varsity career so far.
Matt Emerson led the Rebels in scoring with 17 points.
The Phantoms (14-2) come home Thursday for their Senior Night to host Long Trail at 7 p.m.
West Rutland 57, Long Trail 40
DORSET — Despite being down a few players due to illness, the West Rutland boys basketball team defeated Long Trail 57-40 Tuesday night.
The Golden Horde held an initial lead, but the Mountain Lions bounced back to make the game interesting. Ultimately, all the players from Westside contributed to pull away and give their team the win.
"It was a team effort tonight," said West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar.
Tim Blanchard led both teams in scoring with 17 points, while Kyle Laughlin recorded 15 points.
Aidan Torbell was the top scorer for Long Trail with 12 points, all of which were three-pointers.
Westside (7-10) returns to its home court Valentine's Day to host Arlington at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlington 38 Black River 31
LUDLOW — Black River was edged out by the Arlington girls basketball team Tuesday night in a 38-31 loss.
Black River coach Howie Paul said the game was well played and both teams had a good performance. However, he added that fouls in the fourth quarter was the biggest contributor to Arlington's win.
"That was really the difference of the game," he said.
Hailey Pierce had a game high of 16 points, while teammate Riley Paul scored eight points.
Schuylar Nolan led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points. Teammates Denita Moore and Sidney Herrington recorded nine and eight points respectively.
The Presidents (0-14) have a week off, then travel to Twin Valley next Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Windsor 80, Otter Valley 28
WINDSOR — Otter Valley fell to the Windsor girls basketball team 80-28 Tuesday night.
The Yellow Jackets had full control from the beginning. Coach Bruce Mackay said his team's transitions on defense was solid and the players had excellent rebounds.
"We set it out real well," he said.
Olivia Rockwood was the top scorer of the game with 26 points and five baskets from the three-point line. Teammate Angelina Bigwood followed with 11 points.
"All 11 players scored," Mackay added.
Mallory Lufkin scored the most points for the Otters with seven.
The Otters (5-9) return to the court Thursday to take on Fair Haven at 7 p.m.
Windsor (14-2) returns to action Saturday when it plays against Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.