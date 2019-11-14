MILTON, Mass. — The Curry Colonels spoiled Castleton's season opener in men's basketball Thursday night, breaking away from a 32-all halftime tie to earn a 79-65 victory.
Jared Thorpe-Johnson and Kieran Carroll scored 26 and 24 points, respectively, for the 2-0 Colonels.
Castleton is trying to regain traction after struggling through a 3-23 season last year which ended with 20 straight losses.
Daymeann Stewart added 10 points and seven of the Colonels' 22 assists.
Tyrell Johnson had five of Castleton's 10 helpers.
Terrin Roy had 21 points, Remy Brown 14 and Demauriaye Smith 12 for Castleton but the Spartans struggled behind the 3-point line, connecting on just 6 of 27 attempts to Curry's 9 of 24.
Overall Curry hit 33 of 63 field goal attempts to Castleton's 26 of 66.
Castleton will host MCLA next Thursday in its home opener.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
The Division II all-Vermont Interscholastic Football Team
Coach of the Year, Brian Divelbliss, U-32
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Tyler Millerick - Brattleboro
Running Backs: Jed Lober - Bellows Falls, Chris Frost - Brattleboro, Crosse Garboldi - U32
Wide Receivers: Aaron Petrie - Brattleboro, Aubrey Ramey - Fair Haven, Gavin Johnson - Mount Anthony Union
Tight End: Dylan Clark - Bellows Falls
Offensive Linemen: Hunter Smith - Bellows Falls, Jem Cohen - Brattleboro, Sam Fontaine - Brattleboro, Reese Hadeka - Fair Haven, Gary Arleth - U32
Punter: Jack Young - North Country
Kicker: Reed Sargent - Brattleboro
Returner: Jack Burke - Bellows Falls
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Nathan Larosa -U32
Running Backs: Kohlby Murray - Fair Haven, Sam Austin - North Country Jacob Washburn - Spaulding
Wide Receivers: Gavin Howard - Brattleboro Alec Lemieux - U32, Dylan Estivill -Spaulding
Tight End: Henry Thurber - Brattleboro
Offensive Linemen: Tyler McNary - Brattleboro, Travis Guillmette - Mount Abraham, Chaz Larivee - Milton, Isaiah LaPlume - North Country, Isaak Donahue - U32
Kicker: Adam Mansfield - Mount Abraham
Returner: Sam Austin - North Country
First Defense
D-Line: Elijah Isham – Brattleboro, Reese Hadeka – Fair Haven, Isaiah LaPlume - North Country, Sullivan O’Hara – U32
Linebackers: Dylan Clark - Bellows Falls, Hunter Smith - Bellows Falls, Jem Cohen - Brattleboro, Dylan Lee – Fair Haven
Defense Backs: Jeb Monier – Bellows Falls, Tyler Millerick - Brattleboro, Andrew Lanthier – Fair Haven, Sam Austin - North Country
Second Defense
D-Line: Timmy Velazquez - Brattleboro, Joe Gannon - Fair Haven, Dzamal Benda – Lyndon Institute, Jackson Flinn - U32
Linebackers: Reed McKay - Brattleboro, Zach Ellis – Fair Haven, Caleb Barnier - Milton, Hunter Chase - Spaulding
Defense Backs: Aaron Petrie - Brattleboro, Chris Frost - Brattleboro, Cameron Comstock - U32. Anthony Englehard – U32
HONORABLE MENTION
Running back McGregor Vancor, Bellows Falls; QB Griffin Waryas, Bellows Falls; O line, Reed McKay, Brattleboro; O line, Elijah Isham, Brattleboro; Linebacker, Alex Kendall, Brattleboro; Kicker, Evan Reed, Fair Haven; Tight end, Joe Gannon, Fair Haven; O line, Owen Loughan, Fair Haven; O line, Brian Norton, Fair Haven; Running back, Andrew Lanthier, Fair Haven; D back, Sam Worthing, Fair Haven; linebacker, Owen Loughan, Fair Haven; D tackle, Brian Norton, Fair Haven; Running back, Matt Lazzaro, Lyndon; O line, Adam Matunas, Mount Anthony; O line, Owen Maroney, Mount Anthony; Quarterback, Caleb Hay, Mount Anthony; O line, Michael Stratton, Mount Anthony; linebacker, Hayden Gaudette, Mount Anthony; Running back, Caleb Barnier, Milton; D line, Evan Tinker, Milton; Linebacker, Damien Tinker, Milton; O line, Chaz Larivee, Milton; Wide receiver, Carmelo Miceli, Mount Abraham; O Line, Ryan Stoddard, Mount Abraham; O line, Jon Lapell, Mount Abraham; D tackle, Jon Lapell, Mount Abraham; Linebacker, John Bent, Mount Abraham; Defensive back, Joey Heminway, Mount Abraham; Running back, Shawn Fearino, North Country; Quarterback, Jackson Pierson, Spaulding; Running back, Grady Chase, Spaulding; Wide receiver, Cole Benoit, Spaulding; O line, Chris West, Spaulding; O line, Colton Perkins, Spaulding; Tight end, Carter, Pelzel, U32; Running back, Anthony Englehard, U32; Running back, Skyles Flood, U32; Linebacker, Anthony Concessi, U32; D tackle, Marshall Donahue, U32.
FIELD HOCKEY
CU's Bardellini
LEC's top rookie
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Highlighted by Kaitlin Bardellini earning LEC Field Hockey Rookie of the Year, four Spartans were honored with Little East Conference All-Conference recognition.
Bardellini, the first Spartan to be honored with LEC Field Hockey Rookie of the Year accolades, posted big numbers during the 2019 season and was one of the main offensive weapons for the Spartans. The Northfield, N.H., native led all LEC freshman in goals, assists and points as she tallied 32 points on 12 goals and eight assists in her first season of action. Along with Rookie of the Year, Bardellini was also selected to the LEC second team All-Conference.
After leading the team in multiple offensive categories this season, Gabriella Hunt was selected to the LEC All-Conference first team. Hunt, who led the team in goals (18) and points (43), had a memorable third season. The junior from Granville, N.Y., was fourth in the LEC in both goals and points and also recorded her 100th career point.
Ellie Gevry also earned LEC second team All-Conference for her efforts on the defensive side of the ball. The senior from New Haven played in 19 games for the Spartans this season and tallied her first career points while also recording a defensive save.
It was her second appointment to an LEC All-Conference Team, as she earned first-team accolades in 2018.
Allison Lowell earned LEC honorable mention. The junior from Brandon scored a career-high 10 goals this season.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Carone, Bellando and
Shappy Earn LEC nods
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Junior Julia Carone was named to the Little East Conference Women's Soccer All-Conference first team, while senior Makenzi Bellando and freshman Tatum Shappy earned second-team honors.
Carone was a staple to the Spartan midfield in 2019. She started all 20 games and recorded a career high in points with 21 thanks to seven goals and a team-high seven assists. She finished in a tie for third in the conference in assists. She was also a key member of a Spartan defensive effort that surrendered 2.12 goals per game and recorded six shutouts.
Bellando earned her second LEC all-conference award in as many years. She finished with seven goals and six assists for 20 points, reaching the 20-point plateau in her third straight season.
Bellando ends her career ranked fourth in the Castleton all-time list with 85 points and in a tie for fourth with 35 goals.
Shappy's outstanding rookie season was highlighted by five game-winning goals with three in conference play and another in the LEC Championship first round.
Shappy finished her freshman season with nine goals and two assists for 20 points. The Milton native was also second in the LEC amongst freshman in points and goals.
MEN'S SOCCER
Kingdon named to
LEC second team
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — After scoring the most goals in a single season as any Spartan since 2003, Castleton's Jack Kingdon was named to the Little East Conference men's soccer All-Conference second team.
Kingdon wrapped up his superb career at Castleton with 17 goals and three assists in his senior season. He finished in sole possession of second in the LEC in goals, behind only conference Offensive Player of the Year, Patrick Agyemang of Eastern Connecticut, who scored 21.
Currently Kingdon is tied for 17th nationally in goals.
Kingdon's season also featured three separate four-game scoring streaks, an LEC Offensive Player of the Week award, and United Soccer Coaches Division III Player of the Week recognition.
In conference action, Kingdon scored seven goals in seven games played with a pair of assists. The Woodbury, Conn., native scored at least one goal in all six wins for Castleton, including five game-winning goals.
Kingdon ends his career as the seventh player in program history to amass 100 points, finishing with 101 to finish in a tie for fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.