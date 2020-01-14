NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball team fell to Brattleboro 63-57 Tuesday night in a hard-fought game.
The teams were evenly matched in the beginning, as the game was tied at 20 at the end of the first. However, the Colonels pulled away to lead 36-28 at the half.
The Minutemen tried to rally in the last minute of play, bringing the deficit to two points with 34 seconds left in the game. However, two fouls proved costly for Mill River, and the Colonels complete two sets of free throws to pull out the win.
Even in the losing effort, Minutemen coach Jack Rogers was happy with what he saw from his team.
“I feel better about the way we played in this loss than I do about some of our wins,” Rogers said. “I think we grew playing this game. It was a good high school basketball game.”
Brattleboro was automatic from the charity stripe, going 18-for-20 on its free throws.
Tyler Millerick was 12 of 12 at the line and led the Colonels with 25 points. Charlie Galanes had 14 points as well.
“(Brattleboro) has lots of guys who can score and can handle the ball,” Rogers said.
Will Farwell led Mill River with 12 points. Tyler Shelvey had 11 points, while Aidan Botti and Anthony Cange had 10.
The Minutemen (6-2) take the court on Thursday when they host Mount Saint Joseph at 7 p.m.
Arlington 77, Black River 30
ARLINGTON — Black River was defeated by the Arlington boys basketball team 77-30 Tuesday night.
The Presidents initially held a one-point advantage, but the Eagles retook control of their court and soared. Arlington was up 32 points at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Presidents return home Friday to host Mid-Vermont Christian at 7 p.m.
Twin Valley 55, Poultney 34
WHITINGHAM — While the Twin Valley girls lost their game Tuesday night, the Twin Valley boys stayed undefeated with a 55-34 win over Poultney.
The Wildcats were up 12-0 before the Blue Devils got on the scoreboard. Twin Valley’s defense held Poultney to only five points at the end of the first quarter.
“We kept them at bay for most of the game,” said Twin Valley coach Chris Brown.
Izaak Park was the top scorer of the game with 16 points. Teammate Jack McHale followed him with 10 points.
“This was one of those games where everyone in the book scored tonight,” Brown said.
Levi Allen was the top scorer for Poultney with 10 points.
The Blue Devils drop to 7-5 and return to action Saturday at 5 p.m. when they host West Rutland. The Wildcats improve to 9-0 and travel to Orford, N.H. next Tuesday to take on Rivendell Academy.
West Rutland 61,
Long Trail 31
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland defeated the Long Trail boys basketball team 61-31 Tuesday night.
The Golden Horde started strong with an early double-digit lead over the Mountain Lions. They held a 14-point advantage at the half.
“The offense played well down low,” said West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar.
Although Long Trail brought the deficit down to the single digits in the beginning of the second half, West Rutland pulled away, leading by more than 20 points for the remainder of the game.
Kyle Laughlin was the top scorer of the game and for the Golden Horde with 27 points.
“It was pretty well balanced with the scoring attack,” Tolar said.
Jeremy Linfield was the top scorer for Long Trail with seven points.
The Golden Horde improves to 3-5 and plays again Saturday at 5 p.m. when they take on Poultney in the Blue Devils’ Coaches vs. Cancer Classic.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 45, Twin Valley 24
The Mount Saint Joseph Mounties defeated the Twin Valley girls basketball team 45-24 Tuesday night.
The Mounties took command of their home court, leading by nine points at the half. They guarded their basket against Twin Valley well, and outscored them 18-3 in the third quarter.
“I was very pleased with our defense,” said MSJ coach Bill Bruso.
Meghan Cole was the top scorer of the game with 16 points. Teammates Selina Wilbur, Jillian Perry and Tiana Gallipo recorded nine points each.
“It was a good, balanced attack,” Bruso said.
Katelyn Longe lead the Wildcats in scoring with eight points.
The win brings MSJ’s record to 5-2. They play again Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. when they host Arlington.
Rutland 50, Woodstock 27
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland girls basketball team bounced back from a loss with a 50-27 win against Woodstock Monday night.
Rylee Burgess led the way for the Raiders with 14 points, but Rutland got contributions up and down its lineup.
“We played a lot of kids and had a balanced scoring attack,” said Raiders coach Nate Bellomo.
Lana Tarleton led the Wasps with 11 points.
Rutland improves to 4-3 and hosts rival Mount Anthony Wednesday night.
ALPINE SKIING
RHS boys and girls take 3rd
SOUTH POMFRET — Local athletes took to the slopes of Suicide Six Tuesday afternoon with the Rutland boys and girls Alpine ski teams finishing third.
The Raider girls scored 45 team points, trailing first-place Burr and Burton and second-place Woodstock.
Mill River and Green Mountain had multiple competitors, but didn’t have enough to warrant a team score.
Katie Gilmond was the top Rutland girls finisher, taking seventh. Gilmond’s combined time across her two runs was 1 minute, 9.18 seconds.
Teammate Ashleah Adams was eighth, finishing in 1:11.12.
Woodstock’s Alice Sperber placed first, besting BBA’s Annabelle Gray by three seconds.
Haley Racicot was the top Chieftains finisher, placing 20th, while Fanny Boulenger was 32nd for Mill River.
The Rutland boys scored 50 points, trailing Woodstock (16) and BBA (29).
MSJ was fourth with 63 points, while the Minutemen were fifth with 82.
The Mounties’ Chase Wiegers was seventh in the boys’ competition, with a time of 1:15.72. Green Mountain’s Jayden Hinkle was close behind in eighth.
The Raiders’ Reed Martin and Jack Wallace were 11th and 12 respectively.
Trenton Spafford was the top Mill River finisher in 19th.
Woodstock’s Aaron Wilson had the best effort, notching the lone sub one-minute time of the day.
TRACK & FIELD
Rose, Maier set records
MIDDLEBURY — Sophomore thrower Trever Rose won the shot put, broke the program record, and qualified for the New England Division III Regionals to lead the Castleton University men’s track & field team at the Middlebury Winter Classic.
Rose’s launch of 14.37 meters (47’1.75”) surpassed his previous program record by over half a meter to win the event by a whopping 0.69 meters and defeating 18 competitors in the process. Ben Reid was eighth in the same event at 12.60 meters (36’1.25”) and Izaya Balta was 15th having reached the 11-meter mark exactly.
Jarret Rock’s all-around day featured three top-10 finishes in highly-trafficked events. He was second in the long jump with a jump of 6.44 meters (21’1.15”). He was also eighth in the 60-meter dash (7.41 seconds) and 10th in the 200-meter dash (24.33 seconds).
Dakota Garrow placed fourth in the 500-meter run with a time of 1:15.98. Joseph Ouimet followed behind in sixth in the 500 in 1:19.25, while Chris Wentzel was seventh (1:33.32).
The Castleton men placed sixth in team scoring with 36 points. Franklin Pierce claimed the team title with 147.5 points.
Senior Emily Maier finished the 60-meter hurdles in 10.54 seconds to break her own school record in Middlebury.
Maier placed fifth and bested her own record by a tenth of a second. Tess Rubocki also bested the previous record but placed sixth in 10.62 seconds.
Lydia Maier defeated her only competitor in the 500-meter run in 1:23.94. Hannah Coupas tied for ninth in the high jump and finished 19th in the 200-meter dash in 30.65 seconds.
The Castleton women placed sixth with 27 team points. Franklin Pierce was the top squad with 143 points earned.
The Spartans will go back to Middlebury for its second of three consecutive meets at the home of the Panthers Saturday, Jan. 18, for the Middlebury Winterfell.
