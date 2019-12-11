The Rutland boys hockey team proved to be generous hosts and allowed the Brattleboro Colonels to claim a 5-2 victory in the Raiders’ season opener Wednesday at Spartan Arena.
The Raiders committed four penalties in the second period, including one five-minute major and gifted the Colonels a pair of two-man advantages during the session. Brattleboro thanked their hosts by scoring a pair of power play goals and reversed the Raider 1-0 lead into a 2-1 deficit.
All told, Rutland supplied the Colonels with seven power plays on which the Colonels scored three times. Being forced to defend against the man advantage took the steam out of the Raiders offense and forced a defensive stance, while serving to deplete their energy killing penalties, while the Colonels pulled away from the Raiders for good.
Toward the end of the pivotal second period, Rutland surrendered Brattleboro’s third and game winning goal 22 seconds after killing the sixth Colonel power play.
“Very undisciplined and for us to win games we have to be the hardest working team and that didn’t happen tonight,” said Raider coach Mike Anderson, whose head coaching debut was spoiled. “Being undisciplined hurts the cause; you can’t win a game if you spend that much time in the penalty box.”
Even though Rutland answered Brattleboro’s third goal by Jack Pattison six seconds later on a nice follow by Ryan Melen, the Colonels had the momentum and were able to score two more goals, while shutting out Rutland the rest of the way.
Brattleboro outshot Rutland 32-22, outshooting the Raiders in the first two periods. Rutland worked hard for a comeback and won the shot total in the third period 13-8. But Brattleboro goalie Austin Wood (22 saves) and his replacement Derek Harvey (1 save) would not give up another goal and three more Brattleboro power plays also factored in to stymie the comeback attempt.
Rutland got on the board first, converting its first power play at 6:55 when Dillon Moore knocked in a rebound of his own shot.
The Colonels knotted it at 1-1 at 6:34 of the second period. Mason Foard went five-hole to score on the two-man advantage from Nathan Powers and Anthony Palomba.
Gabe Heiden’s breakaway goal lifted the Colonels into a 2-1 lead. Heiden capitalized on a fortuitous bounce and was able to beat Raider goalie Augie Louras as the shot caromed off the post and in at 4:47 of the second.
Just three and a half minutes later, the Colonels scored their third goal as Pattison fired a dart from the top of the right faceoff circle over Louras’ shoulder from Heiden.
Rutland’s final goal closed out a wild second period when Melen trailed the play and was able to get the puck past Wood with just over a minute left in the session.
Any momentum built up by Rutland’s goal scored late in the second period was quickly defused by Gavin Howard, who cut against the grain and beat Louras with a neat backhander.
The Colonels completed the scoring at 10:55 on the power play as Joe Koes scored from Palomba.
Despite the victory, Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni was not especially happy with his team’s effort or their performance.
“We were a little sloppy and I didn’t think we played hard at times,” Libardoni said. “It was all special teams and that changes the game. We never really established what we wanted to do and couldn’t stay out of the (penalty) box but we made enough plays. We’ve got to play better but I’m happy to win.”
Louras played pretty well in goal stopping 27 shots. He didn’t have a lot of help and all of those penalties allowed the Colonels to roam free on the power play far too often.
The win lifted the Colonels to 2-0 and into a contest with Lyndon Wednesday at home, while the 0-1 Raiders host Burr and Burton on Saturday.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
