BRATTLEBORO — Fair Haven looked a gift horse in the mouth and Brattleboro finished off the Slaters in the second half of a 41-6 decision Friday that launched the undefeated Colonels into next week’s state title game.
The Brattleboro one-two punch of quarterback Tyler Millerick and tailback Chris Frost combined for 293 rushing yards, with Millerick running for two scores and passing for three more.
Brattleboro will take a 10-0 record into the Division II championships at Rutland High School, where the top-seeded Colonels will play for their first title since 1973.
Fourth-seeded Fair Haven finished at 5-5 with its second lopsided loss (41-7 was the other) at Natowich Field this season.
But Brattleboro tried to offer the Slaters the means to make this one far more competitive. Brattleboro survived eight penalties for 60 yards in the first half, once on its own and another time with the Slaters’ assistance.
Brattleboro had a second-and-18 on its first possession and overcame it on Frost’s legs, with a 19-yard carry accounting for first down. Later in the drive, Bratt faced a fourth-and-16 at the Fair Haven 31 but a Slaters pass interference penalty gifted Bratt a first down and put the Colonels in scoring position for Millerick’s 6-yard scoring pass to Henry Thurber. That possession included five Brattleboro flags and consumed more than seven minutes of game clock.
After a Slaters three-and-out, Millerick jitterbugged 60 yards to make it 14-0.
Then came another key spot for Fair Haven, but a drive that began at the Colonels 40 ended on downs at the Brattleboro 9.
Brattleboro charged down the field and scored in five plays, with Frost slicing around and through the Slaters defense for 85 of those yards. He capped it from the 15 and it was 21-0 at the half.
Frost ran for 183 yards on 20 carries while Millerick added 110 on four lugs. Millerick also completed 6-for-12 passes for 87 yards.
Andrew Lanthier scored the Slaters touchdown on a 51-yard gallop with 3:06 left in the game. He was Fair Haven’s most effective weapon with 118 yards on 12 attempts.
Lanthier and fellow running back Kohlby Murray (66 yards) gave the Slaters an early spark in the second half, but a drive that produced two first downs ended near midfield.
Brattleboro then marched 61 yards on the ground, with Frost snapping off a 16-yard carry and Millerick then running it in from the 19 for a 26-0 lead.
Brattleboro finished with 304 yards on the ground.
Fair Haven set up the next Brattleboro score when the Colonels recovered a muffed punt at the Slaters 26. Millerick capitalized with a 26-yard TD pass to Thurber, who was somehow left wide open in the middle on the fourth-down play. The game then went to running time.
Millerick passed 18 yards to Aaron Petrie to cap the Brattleboro scoring.
Lanthier had Fair Haven’s biggest gain of the night when he got outside right and motored down the right sideline to break up the shutout.
Joey Gannon and Ryan Duby had sacks for the Slaters but it did little to slow down the Brattleboro attack.
Even the Colonels were unable to do that on Friday.
