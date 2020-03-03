FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven junior Ryleigh Coloutti has accomplished a ton in her three-year high school career, and now, she can check another box.
Play a major role in a Division II girls basketball state title. Check. Score 1,000 points in her career. Check. Score 40 points in a single game, the ink is still drying on that check mark.
Coloutti couldn’t miss in the first-seeded Slaters’ 64-17 win against No. 16 Montpelier in the D-II playdowns, scoring a career-high 40 points.
“I’ve never scored 40 points before, so I didn’t know I had 40 (tonight),” Coloutti said. “I was going through a shooting slump in Springfield, where I think I had five points the entire game and then I got back from there and just worked on my shot. I started feeling it after that.”
Coloutti was the first Fair Haven girl in history to top 40 points in a single game.
Elite players have a way of getting into a flow and staying in it the whole way. Coloutti has that clutch gene in spades and displayed it all night against the Solons.
With five 3s in the first quarter alone, everyone in attendance knew the junior was in for a special night. By night’s end, Coloutti hit 10 treys.
While the gaudy scoring figure stands out, the Slaters weren’t force-feeding Coloutti the ball. Fair Haven found ways to hit Coloutti with passes in the right spots, at the right time and she capitalized on that.
“We execute our plays really well,” Coloutti said. “We set screens and stagger screens. My teammates are really good about setting good screens for me to get open.”
“The lead up to the shot is so important,” said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. “I thought our players, whether it was inside to outside or from our point guards setting her up, were on the mark all night. They found her in her shooting pocket and she did the rest.”
The Slaters were dominant from the opening tip and jumped out to a 19-0 lead. Montpelier finally broke through on a nice bank-shot 3 by sophomore Grace Murphy.
Lily Gingold scored the only other Solon points of the first half, as Fair Haven led by 30 heading into the break.
Gingold led the Solons with four points.
Montpelier used a very methodical offensive attack, passing the ball around the perimeter, before finally trying to get the ball into the paint.
There were multiple possessions where Fair Haven had to defend for upwards of a minute.
The Slaters are built upon their defensive intensity and they showed that during those long Montpelier possessions.
“We talk on defense to make sure we’re active and still moving,” Coloutti said. “Even if we’re not moving, we’re mentally engaged and in the right spots.”
Tuesday’s game wraps up the high school careers of six Solons players. Montpelier (5-16) loses Gingold, Mikalea Luke-Currier, Cypress Levitt, Azwayla Taylor, Bella Luhr and Kearston Stoddard to graduation.
Fair Haven (21-0) hosts the winner of Wednesday’s No. 8 Hartford-No.9 Springfield game on Friday night.
