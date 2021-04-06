Proctor’s Maggie McKearin came through Proctor Elementary School where Principal Christy Coloutti observed her growth as a student, athlete and citizen from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Now, McKearin and Coloutti’s daughter Ryleigh Coloutti share the Rutland Herald’s girls basketball player of the year accolade for the newspaper’s coverage area for 2021.
It has been a big week for Ryleigh who reaped the Vermont Basketball Coaches Associations’ POY honor.
McKearin and Coloutti share many of the same characteristics that make them outstanding players. Both can stick the 3-pointer, they can put the ball on the floor and drive to the hoop for layups, each is a tenacious defender and they can are guards who can crash the boards and often snare double-digit rebounds in a game.
Coloutti averaged 21 points per game and McKearin 22 a contest.
Coloutti averaged eight rebounds a game.
McKearin had key rebounds in the biggest games. Mid-Vermont Christian got the best of the Phantoms on the glass in Quechee even though Proctor earned a 70-67 win. The return engagement with MVC was in the semifinals and McKearin snared 12 rebounds in that victory.
“Ryleigh is such a competitor. She doesn’t like to lose. That is what separates her from others,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
McKearin will return for her senior season next year but Coloutti graduates and will take her game just down the road to Castleton University.
Wilson is excited that he will be able to watch her play four more years.
“It was great for my dad and I to go over to Castleton and watch Lexy (Quenneville, one of Wilson’s former players) on a Saturday afternoon. Now, we will get to do that four more years with Ryleigh,” Wilson said.
Defending McKearin or Coloutti was a challenge because if you closed hard on their a 3-point attempt, they could put the ball on the floor and blow by you.
If you fouled them, they made you pay.
“Ryleigh was also our best free throw shooter,” Wilson said.
“Maggie shot 76% from the line which is pretty good,” Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
Both are multi-sport athletes.
McKearin scored 35 goals during a COVID-shortened soccer season to earned the Rutland Herald girls soccer player of the year honor.
Coloutti was a standout soccer player for the Slaters.
McKearin is a terrific softball outfielder and hitter.
Coloutti is playing softball for the Slaters for the first time.
“I think we’ll find a spot for her. She’s an athlete,” assistant coach Wally Fabian said.
Coloutti and McKearin each took their teams a long way this basketball season.
The Slaters lost in the Division II state final and the Phantoms were declared state champions when Danville was unable to play in the championship game due to COVID protocol.
Coloutti and McKearin each made an immediate impact as freshmen.
“She has gotten stronger. I think her strength and physical conditioning from freshman year until now is the biggest difference,” Wilson said of Coloutti.
Proctor High Athletic Director Jake Eaton is a physical education teacher at Proctor Elementary and saw that McKearin had the earmarks of a future standout even as early as kindergarten.
“You could always tell. She had that great hand-eye coordination,” Eaton said.
“And she had three great role models ahead of her (siblings Abby, Gannon and Conner.) They are all pretty much built the same. They are very competitive.
“Maggie has the perfect demeanor, never too high or too low. She is always under control.”
The Proctor coaching staff is just happy she still has another year.
That isn’t the case with Coloutti. Yet, donning the green and white of the Castleton Spartans is the next best thing. Or if you are CU women’s basketball coach Tim Barrett, the best thing of all.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.