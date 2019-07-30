CASTLETON — Rutland’s Ryan Moore and Fair Haven’s Cam Coloutti each played in their team’s respective state championship football game on Rutland’s Alumni Field last November.
Saturday, Coloutti and Moore will be on the same field again. This time they’ll be on the same team as the leaders of their respective offensive units for Vermont in the 66th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the all-star football game against New Hampshire at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
Fair Haven’s Coloutti and Rutland’s Moore figure to give the New Hampshire defense a different look as their units rotate series.
“Ryan has a very high football IQ, much higher than the average quarterback in Vermont,” Coloutti said.
“He is very comfortable in the pocket. I tend to run around more.
“And even though he likes to stay in the pocket, he can still run. He is an athlete.
“We are working with each other on our strengths and weaknesses.
“We will definitely give New Hampshire different looks.”
___
Talk about a successful Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl family tradition: Robin Crossman played in the 1975 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and Vermont won 12-7. His son Brendan Crossman played in the 2018 Shrine game and Vermont won 24-13.
Now a second son, Noah Crossman, will try to take the family record to 3-0.
All three Crossmans wore the Rutland High helmet.
Here is another common thread: The training camp for all three was on the Castleton campus. When Robin played in 1975, the coach was Tom LaPlaca, of Fair Haven, who decided to move the camp to Castleton for that season.
Little known fact: LaPlaca first investigated holding the camp at Rutland’s College of St. Joseph that year.
The Crossman brothers will both be going to college in the South. Brendan is at Liberty University and Noah is headed for Appalachian State.
Noah is an outside linebacker and kicker for Vermont.
He was a defensive end with the Rutland Raiders.
“It has been pretty easy to pick up. The coaches have been a big help,” he said.
Noah has not kicked a field goal at Rutland but puts his range for making a field goal in practice at about 50 yards.
___
Rutland’s Chris Hansen was one of the Shriners tending to the media day protocol at Castleton on Tuesday.
That is an annual ritual for Hansen just as volunteering at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ spring training camp in Bradenton, Florida, is every year.
Hansen has been working at the Pirate facility every spring since 1986.
“I have a lot of fun and met a lot of nice folks doing that,” Hansen said.
One of the special touches Hansen brings to spring training games is giving the small plastic batting helmets to little kids.
“Their eyes light up,” he said.
___
WSYB’s Jack Healey will again be calling play-by-play for the Shrine Radio Network. He has done so for every game since 2000.
___
Bellows Falls’ Reno Tuttle and Burr and Burton Academy’s Will Frank are Vermont Shrine teammates but soon enough they will be competing against one another in America East track and field meets.
Tuttle will be throwing the discus and shot at the University of Vermont and Frank will be competing in the same events at conference rival Hartford University.
___
When Bellows Falls’ Fred Waryas played in that scoreless tie in the 1956 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, he could not have imagined the family tradition he was starting.
His brother Ted played in the 1958 game. That was a New Hampshire 18-0 win and the first points came when Ted got tackled in the end zone for a safety.
Then, in 1982, Fred’s son Tim Waryas played in the game.
Fred’s son Fred Jr. was next in the 1986 Shrine edition.
Fred’s daughter Paula was a cheerleader in the 1982 contest and their cousin Joe played in the 1967 game.
___
Bedford’s Zach Garron, an outside linebacker this year for New Hampshire, is the grandson of Boston Patriots great Larry Garron.
Garron, a fullback, played with the Patriots in the American Football League from 1960 through 1968 and was named to the All-Patriots 1960s team.
Another Boston Patriots player to play in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was Bob Yates, wearing the helmet of the Montpelier Solons in the 1956 Shrine Classic.
Yates played on the undefeated 1959 Syracuse team and was a teammate of Garron’s, playing with the Patriots from 1960 through 1965.
___
Vermont has a pretty big line this year with Poultney’s Mason Hutchins weighing in at 310 pounds and BFA-Fairfax’s Jared Salls and Rice Memorial’s Evan Eaton at 300 apiece. Mount Anthony’s Ty Evans comes in at 297 and Tuttle at 280.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
