The list of accomplishments for Fair Haven senior Ryleigh Coloutti is long and she can tack on Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Girls Player of the Year to her impressive resume.
The VBCA announced its year-end senior all-stars, Dream Dozen selections and award winners on Sunday with Coloutti and Boys Player of the Year Rice’s Michel Ndayishimiye headlining the honorees.
Coloutti, who will play her collegiate hoops at Castleton University next winter, finished her Slater career with 1,459 points, making her the all-time leading scorer in Fair Haven girls program history. She was part of two Division II state championship teams as a Slater.
For Ndayishimiye, it’s the second straight year he has won the Player of the Year award and the fourth time in the last seven years a Rice player took the honor.
For the second straight year, the VBCA Senior All-Star games will not be played due to COVID-19, but the organization is still honoring the best seniors in the state.
Five Rutland County players were named to the Division I/II Boys Senior All-Star team. Rutland’s Evan Pockette, Mount St. Joseph’s Maddox Traynor and Jerimiah Green and Fair Haven’s Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis earned the honor on the South team.
The D-I/II Boys All-Star honorees were: Evan Pockette, Rutland; Maddox Traynor, Jerimiah Green, MSJ; Kohlby Murray, Zack Ellis, Fair Haven; Gavin Johnson, Mount Anthony; Anthony Engelhard, Owen Kellington, Aiden Hawkins, U-32; Kyle Brown, Brandon Dallas Jr., Milton; Danny Bushway, Hartford; Greg Fitzgerald, Gabe Packard, Brattleboro; Karic Riche, Middlebury; Leo Riby-Williams, Tyler Ricker, Montpelier; Michel Ndayishimiye, Mo Awayle, Bila Bogre, Rice; Tyler Gammon, So. Burlington; Aiden Paquette, Essex; Corbin Brueck, No. Country; Devin Rogers, CVU; Carson Corrigan, Colchester; Gabe Unwin, Patrick Walker, Missisquoi; Case Ballard, BFA-St. Albans; Seth Jackson, Burlington; Shane Royer, Lamoille; Maliek Everett, Mt. Mansfield.
The Fair Haven girls had won 42 straight games before falling in the Division II state championship game to North Country. The Slaters’ starting five was all seniors for most of the season and they all made the D-I/II Girls Senior All-Star team. Rutland’s Kendra Sabotka and Makieya Hendrickson and Springfield’s Haley Streeter were the other local honorees.
The D-I/II Girls Senior All-Star honorees were: Kendra Sabotka, Makieya Hendrickson, Rutland; Ryleigh Coloutti, Courtney Brewster, Abby Brown, Emma Briggs, Zoey Cole, Fair Haven; Haley Streeter, Springfield; Carol Herbert, Burr and Burton; Natalie Folland, Spaulding; Jasmine Jenkins, Hartford; Elana Philbrick, Mt. Mansfield; Casey Flye, U-32; Savannah Scrodin, Mt. Abraham; Ashley Proteau, Harwood; Catherine Gilwee, Madison Reagan, Josie Pecor, CVU; Caitlyn Desara, Maren McGinn, MacKenzie Moore, BFA-St. Albans; Kale Tornwini, Ella Decelles, Burlington; Anna Sabourin, Emma Sabourin, Olivia Noyes, Essex; Riann Fortin, McKenna Marsh, No. Country; Sophie Burns, Enosburg; Megan Knudsen, So. Burlington.
Fair Haven’s Sawyer Ramey, Otter Valley’s Alice Keith and Rutland’s Karsyn Bellomo and Eli Pockette were the local honorees in the D-I/II Dream Dozen, which highlights outstanding underclassmen players.
The full D-I/II Boys Dream Dozen team was: Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven; Eli Pockette, Rutland; Rashid Nikiema, Will Bruzzese, Montpelier; Sharif Sharif, Judah Land, Rice; Max Alberts, Middlebury; Tarin Prior, Hartford; Khalon Taylor, So. Burlington; Colin Mathis, Milton; Austin Giroux, No. Country; Zach Davis, Colchester.
The full D-I/II Girls Dream Dozen team was: Karsyn Bellomo, Rutland; Alice Keith, Otter Valley; Paige Winter, Essex; Sage MacAuley, Spaulding; Elyse MacDonough, Jocelyn Land, Kelli Cieplicki, Rice; Shelby Companion, CVU; Heidi Tinker, Lamoille; Emily Adams, Enosburg; Cora Nadeau, No. Country; Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon; Navaeh Camp, Burr and Burton.
In the other D-I/II awards, Rutland boys coach Mike Wood was named the D-I Boys Coach of the Year after leading the Ravens to the state semifinals. Fair Haven girls coach Kyle Wilson was named Division II Girls Coach of the Year after another state finals appearance. North Country boys coach John Gunn was named D-II Boys Coach of the Year, leading the Falcons to their first state final.
Rutland’s Nate Bellomo, Montpelier’s Nick Foster, U-32’s Dan Gauthier, CVU’s Michael Osborne and Rice’s Pete Pecor were honored for reaching coaching wins milestones. Pecor and Foster both won the Spalding Award as well.
Coloutti, Riby-Williams and Ndayishimiye were honored for having 1,000 points in their career.
The Division III champions Green Mountain and Division IV champions Proctor were well-represented on the D-III/IV Boys Senior All-Star team. Jack Boyle, Sawyer Pippin and Ty Merrill earned the honor from the Chieftains and Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon were tabbed from the Phantoms. West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani and Tim Blanchard and Poultney’s Levi Allen also were chosen.
The D-III/IV Boys Senior All-Stars were: Jack Boyle, Sawyer Pippin, Ty Merrill, Green Mountain; Conner McKearin, Brennon Crossmon, Proctor; Tyler Serrani, Tim Blanchard, West Rutland; Levi Allen, Poultney; Owen Abrahamsen, Jordan Place, Windsor; Izaak Park, Colin McHale, Twin Valley; Matt Emerson, Leland & Gray; Carder Stratton, White River Valley; Isaiah Baker, Hazen; Eli Dunnet, Jackson Ransom, Thetford; Gavin Fowler, Twinfield; Owen McKinstry, Enosburg; Carl Bruso, Owen Demar, BFA-Fairfax; Bryce Ilsley, Oxbow; Ethan Gould, Logan Young, Danville; Charlie Veit, Tamirat Tomlinson, Peoples; Wyatt Messier, Randolph; Collin Punderson, Blue Mountain; Riley Cheney, Williamstown.
Seven local players made the D-III/IV Girls Senior All-Star teams. Division IV champion Proctor’s lone selection was Rachel Stuhlmueller, West Rutland’s Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski, MSJ’s Ella Paquin, Poultney’s Grace Hayes and Green Mountain’s Hailey Pierce and Tierney O’Brien earned the nonor.
The D-III/IV Girls Senior All-Stars were: Rachel Stuhlmueller, Proctor; Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski, West Rutland; Ella Paquin, MSJ; Grace Hayes, Poultney; and Hailey Pierce and Tierney O’Brien, Green Mountain; Sydney Goodwin, Mid-Vermont Christian; Evelyn Page, Ashley Grela, Adi Prior, Windsor; Autumn Larocque, Carlie Beliveau, Danville; Sadie Boyd, Jayden Crawford, Twin Valley; Tia Martinez, Robin Nelson, Lake Region; Kate Gosselin, Vergennes; Jaycee Douglas, Paige Superneau, BFA-Fairfax; Gracie Beck, Melaina Fogg, Peoples; Emma Colby, Namya Benjamin, Kelsey Smith, Thetford; Alleigh Gabaree, Natalie Geoffroy, Hazen; Ciera Sweet, Williamstown; Adele Tilton, Rivendell; Sophia Bitukendja, Winooski.
Proctor’s Maggie McKearin and Isabel Greb, West Rutland’s Peyton Guay, MSJ’s Tiana Gallipo and Green Mountain’s Kim Cummings were among the D-III/IV Dream Dozen selections.
The full D-III/IV Girls Dream Dozen team was: Maggie McKearin, Isabel Greb, Proctor; Peyton Guay, West Rutland; Tiana Gallipo, MSJ; Kim Cummings, Green Mountain; Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region; Shelby Wells, Peoples; Colleen Flinn, Danville; Felicia Poirier, Vergennes; Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont Christian; Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown; Elliot Rupp, Windsor.
The full D-III/IV Boys Dream Dozen team was: Thomas Parrott, Blake Clark, Williamstown; Jaden Baker, Hazen; Kyle Carter, Rivendell; Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes; Dominic Craven, Weston Trombly, White River Valley; Trevon Bradley, Winooski; Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain; Levi West, Randolph; Devyn Gleason, Enosburg.
In the other D-III/IV awards, Green Mountain’s Brian Rapanotti was named D-III Boys Coach of the Year and Vergennes’ Billy Waller was named Girls Coach of the Year.
Randolph’s Jeremy Rilling, Twin Valley’s Chris Brown and Vergennes’ Billy Waller were honored for reaching coaching wins milestones.
Lake Region’s Joe Houston netted the Spalding Award.
Conner McKearin, Hayley Goodwin and Martinez were honored as 1,000-point scorers.
In other awards, Connor Hoagland and Steve Ciscio were named Outstanding Officials. The Eagle Times‘ Chris Shaban and Newport Daily Express‘ Mike Olmstead were given the Media Award. North Country’s Seneca Smith earned the Tommy Fennell Service Award.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.