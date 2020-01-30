FAIR HAVEN — Thirty-two minutes wasn't enough for Ryleigh Coloutti, but 36 certainly did the trick.
The Fair Haven girls basketball star used stellar free throw shooting down the stretch to reach 1,000 points for her high school career and ice a 42-33 Slaters win in overtime against Burr and Burton Thursday night.
"It was a little nerve-wracking because I wasn't going to get it until overtime," Coloutti said. "I was getting frustrated. I was in the moment and I felt a little nervous."
Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson has seen Coloutti grow into the player she is today and witnessed the hard work she's put in to get here.
"Hard work pays off. Sometimes it's a cliche, but the amount of work she's put in to better her game is unbelievable," Wilson said. "A lot of these kids have been to our basketball clinics since they were in third or fourth grade and to see them grow and develop as a club is very rewarding."
Coloutti had a chance to take photos and get hugs after the game, but that was the first time she and the Slaters could breathe Thursday night.
BBA gave unbeaten Fair Haven a test it won't soon forget.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game from the beginning," Coloutti said. "They usually play us tough. I was hoping we would get into the 1-and-1 because we're a good foul-shooting team, so that really helped."
The Slaters looked like they were going to pull away in the second half. After a first half where defense ruled the day, Fair Haven found some offensive flow and went on a 7-0 run, following a BBA basket out of the break.
The Bulldogs battled back to cut the Slaters' lead to two.
Fair Haven responded and created a little separation with great play from Zoey Cole late in the frame.
"We were getting good shots in the first half, but shots just weren't falling," Coloutti said. "We had to play better defense to produce some more offense and we started to move the ball a little more."
With a seven-point Slater lead heading into the fourth, the Bulldogs continued to chip away.
Alair Powers knocked down a 3 to cut the Fair Haven advantage to three, and later in the quarter, Grace Pinkus hit a trey to cut the lead to two.
The Slaters couldn't put the game away in the closing minute and the Bulldogs had a chance to tie with less than five seconds to play.
BBA found Jordan Smith from the top of the key and the senior forward knocked down the shot to force overtime.
In the extra period, Coloutti started the scoring with a 3 and Fair Haven wouldn't trail again as the Bulldogs had to foul to stay afloat.
Coloutti hit all but one of her free throws to put the game away in overtime.
The first half of the game was something to be compared to a pitchers' duel in baseball. Both teams locked in defensively and wouldn't budge.
In the first half, just three field goals were scored combined for both sides.
"Offensively, we struggled in the first half mightily, but we rely on our defense," Wilson said. "There's going to be nights where its difficult to score the ball, but if you're consistent on the defensive end, you'll have a chance. We played unbelievable in the first half when shots weren't falling."
Coloutti finished with a game-high 20 points. Cole and Courtney Brewster had 10 and 9 points respectively.
Carol Herbert had a double-double for BBA with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Fair Haven improves to 13-0 and hosts Rutland on Tuesday. BBA drops to 8-5.
