MIDDLEBURY — Rutland High School’s Ryan Moore and Fair Haven’s Cam Coloutti had spectacular seasons as quarterbacks, taking their teams to the state championship games last Saturday.
Only one is slated to play quarterback this Saturday in the North-South Senior Bowl scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium. Moore will be moved to safety for the South team and Coloutti and Otter Valley’s Tyler Rowe will share the quarterback position.
“I don’t mind. I just want to play,” Moore said.
Rowe, Coloutti and Moore were three of the players available at a press conference at Middlebury College on Wednesday to promote the game.
The South has held three practices this week and Moore has been getting acclimated to being a safety.
“It is something different than what I have done all year,” Moore said. “It took me a day or two to get a feel for defense again.”
Coloutti is as prolific a passer as these parts have seen. This season, in 11 games he threw for 3,649 yards and 36 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
He can also extend plays with his legs and rushed for 683 yards this fall.
Coloutti has drawn interest from colleges for football, including Central Connecticut, but he still has plenty to sort out as the 1,000-point scorer for the Slaters in basketball isn’t certain as to which sport he wants to play at the next level.
“I am keeping an open mind,” Coloutti said.
But his immediate concern is restoring some luster to football in the southern tier.
“We want to put the South on top again. We watched our teammates get pounded last year.
Coloutti was referring to the 2017 contest played at Middlebury College where the North whipped the South 57-41 with BFA-St. Albans’ Nate Parady rushing for 120 yards and three touchdowns and returning a punt for a fourth TD.
Windsor’s Greg Balch will be the head coach for the South team and St. Johnsbury’s Rich Alercio will be at the helm of the North.
The game will bring Alercio back into the stadium where he coached the Castleton football team in 2009 and 2010.
Memories will be flooding back over him and he doesn’t hesitate when asked if he has a favorite. It was the Spartans’ 38-34 victory over Mount Ida when Shane Brozowski scored in a quarterback keeper from 16 yards out for the victory in 2010.
The South has been practicing at Rutland and the North at Spaulding High in Barre.
You can look for Coloutti to air the ball out plenty but not as much as he did with the Slaters. He has some outstanding backs on his unit with Rutland’s Dakota Peters and Hartford’s Nick Porter.
“We’ve got to run it a lot more. We’ve got to let them make plays,” Coloutti said.
Alercio has been impressed with the way his North players have picked up the offense.
“It is what I consider to be a pretty complicated offense and they have grasped it quickly,” he said.
He and Balch will each deploy two separate units on each side of the ball.
Alercio will have his own quarterback — Jake Cady amassed some staggering numbers that include 3,043 passing yards and 34 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also ran for 14 scores.
The game showcases the state’s top seniors but it also gets rivals to meet players as teammates and forge special relationships.
Perhaps Rowe captured the spirit of the game best.
“I just want to have fun out there,” the Otter Valley quarterback said.
