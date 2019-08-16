The fall sports season is unlike any other. It can begin with a game in 98-degree heat and end in one with swirling snow and freezing temperatures. Somewhere in between, games will be played with a background of brilliant reds, yellows and oranges.
If you pick the right event, you can probably see a classic nearly every day.
Here’s a little help. Some events to circle for 2019.
1. Aug. 31, The Jimmy T. Showcase. Let’s get this party started early. I mean, why wait when you can see three varsity soccer games on one field in one day.
The Proctor and Mount St. Joseph Academy girls get the event started at 11 a.m. Then, rivals Otter Valley and Fair Haven go at one another in a boys game. Closing out the day will be Proctor and MSJ in another boys contest.
It’s all at Taranovich Field.
2. Sept. 6, St. Johnsbury at Rutland football. These teams have been Division I contenders lately and each is trying to replace a blue chip quarterback. Should be a fun Friday night at Alumni Field.
3. Sept. 7, This will be the final night of the two-night Black River girls soccer tournament.
It is always a festive scene under the lights of Dorsey Park and since this will be the final such tournament the BR girls will host as the result of the school closing at the end of the year, take it all in.
4. Sept. 13, Time to take a little trip down to Manchester for a high school golf match at Ekwanok. Rutland is in town.
What? Nobody attends high school golf matches?
Hey, go for the history. This is where Francis Ouimet won the National Amateur Championship in 1914 and you can see a marker commemorating the event.
5. Sept. 14, Keene State is at Castleton for the Spartans’ first Little East women’s soccer game. The Spartans boast returning stars very familiar to Rutland-area fans — Mill River’s Rylee Nichols, Fair Haven’s Julia Carone and Rutland’s Loren Henderson. So why wouldn’t you want to go?
6. Sept. 14, Here’s an idea if you want a full day. That Keene-Castleton game is set for 1 p.m. Rutland is at Otter Valley for a field hockey game that day at 11 a.m. High school field hockey games are very short. Take a spin over to Route 30 and you will still make most of the game at CU.
Rutland-Otter Valley field hockey games rarely disappoint.
7. Sept. 24, Bellows Falls pays a visit to Rutland for a field hockey game. You want to make room for this one just in case Bellows Falls’ incredible winning streak is still alive. Bethany Coursen’s Terriers go into the season with 57 straight victories.
8. Sept. 25, is the date of Castleton University’s visit to Keene State for what has to be the most highly anticipated Little East Conference field hockey game at this time.
The Spartans won the regular season title with a thrilling victory at Keene but the Owls came into CU’s Dave Wolk Stadium and won the LEC’s postseason tournament to snatch the NCAA Division III playoff bid.
A red hot rivalry in the making.
9. Sept. 28, The Battle for the Bucket. Norwich visits Castleton University for what is becoming a great college football rivalry.
I’ve got the top three contenders in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference this season as Dean, SUNY-Maritime and Castleton. Since CU’s game with Dean and Maritime are away, this is the most attractive game on the Spartans’ home schedule.
State pride and bragging rights are at stake, but the game has recruiting implications, too.
10. Oct. 5, the Woods Trail Run showcases runners from all over Vermont and beyond on the gorgeous layout at Thetford Academy.
If you are going to take in one cross country meet all season, make it this one.
11. Oct. 5, OK, you are too busy to make the trip to Thetford? Here’s an alternative: Mount St. Joseph Academy has Proctor coming over to Abatiell Field for its homecoming boys soccer game.
There is no more boys soccer program at Black River so the Jug Game between Proctor and Black River is dead. Too bad. It was a great tradition that had a long run.
West Rutland and Proctor will always be a great rivalry but a new tradition in boys soccer between the Phantoms and MSJ is a natural replacement for the Jug Game.
12. Oct. 12, West Rutland at Proctor in a girls soccer game that features Division IV state championship contenders.
It is Proctor’s homecoming. The teams will already have battled at Westside’s homecoming but this one is very close to the playoffs and should give us a good read on who is most ready going into the tournament.
13. Oct. 18, Brattleboro at Rutland in boys soccer. Rutland is gunning for a fifth consecutive league championship and since this is the final game of the regular season, a lot could be on the line for the Raiders.
14. Oct. 19, Springfield at Poultney in football. If these two are as good as I think they will be this season, this could be a huge game for Division III playoff seeding.
15. Oct. 26, Like the women’s soccer team, the Castleton men’s version is heavy on local talent — Rutland’s Jacob Godfrey, Ryan McKay, Jacob Henderson and West Rutland’s Eric Maxham. This is the date of the final home game and with LEC rival Plymouth State in town, what better time to see them.
16. Nov. 2, The Hamilton Continentals are at Middlebury College’s Youngman Field for the final home football game of the season. The Panthers have been very good of late with an entertaining wide open offense.
The 3,500-seat facility is among the most picturesque settings for college football on the entire Division III landscape.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.