Here’s a trivia question I would guess most ardent Vermont high school football fans would answer correctly: What football program has amassed the most Division I state championships in the sport?
Yes, it is Mount St. Joseph Academy. The school on Convent Avenue is the proud owner of a dozen Division I state crowns. Rutland is next with 10. Hartford also has a dozen crowns, six in D-I and six in Division II.
Some MSJ alumni must have cringed upon hearing that the Vermont Interscholastic Football League’s Bob Hingston said at the organization’s meeting on Wednesday that the Rutland school was done with football.
Certainly everything has changed since MSJ was winning titles and, of course, they do not belong in Division I.
But the thought of no football forever?
That’s why eight-man football should not be a dirty word. It can be a large piece of solving the problem of fielding a football program for schools like MSJ and Missisquoi, which has said it will play the game on the JV level in 2019.
Both MSJ and Missisquoi disbanded their programs midseason.
That is clearly something that can’t happen in the future. Football players only have so many opportunities, so many game weekends. Some of them saw their regular season reduced from eight to six games due to teams forfeiting or even cancelling their season.
Eight-man football, a game that thrives and is appreciated in other parts of the country, is looked at as something other than “real” football by some in our neck of the woods.
That’s understandable. It never really had a foothold here the way it has had in other far-flung locales like Texas, Nebraska, Wyoming and North Dakota.
Eight-man high school football has produced big-time college and NFL stars. It is the same game of blocking and tackling. It is wide open and wildly entertaining.
The late Ziggy Livingston, who broadcast Middlebury Union High School football games with his friend Dick Bullock, loved the eight-man game that he experienced in California. He helped get that version of football going in Vermont, but it had a relatively short life.
Many eight-man teams moved up to the 11-man game and when there were only five of them left, varsity eight-man football in Vermont died.
The likes of Mill River, Milton, Mount Abraham, Winooski, Otter Valley and Colchester were once eight-man programs.
A rebirth of 8-man will be discussed in a committee in the coming months.
The debate will rage.
But after a 2018 season that saw teams struggle to be able to play games each week, a rebirth of the 8-man game just might be the shot-in-the-arm Vermont high school football needs.
According to the National Federation of State High School Association, 17 states had eight-man football in 2016.
It just might be that none of them need it more than Vermont does right now.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
