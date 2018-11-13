It was the late 1960s and a few of us piled into Jake Thielke's yellow truck. There was Jake from Wisconsin, Alfred Mekenie from Fairmont, West Virginia, some guy named Griff from South Carolina and myself on a great adventure.
Alfred called Jake's vehicle the bread truck and that is exactly what it looked like. It was taking us to the Astrodome, that indoor home of the Houston Astros, which had opened a few years earlier as the Harris County Domed Stadium and was nicknamed the Eighth Wonder of the World.
It truly was a wonder back then, a novelty as an indoor stadium. We were off to see a three-game series against the Braves.
Rico Carty misplayed a ball in left field like a Little Leaguer. Aaron and Alou were the other outfielders and they just looked at each other and shook their heads. The things you don't see on TV.
That was my most vivid memory from the series other than the venue. I am glad I got to see it before it ceased to exist as a baseball facility. A part of it was later demolished.
I wish I had seen Brooklyn's Ebbets Field, too.
It got me thinking lately about some of the things I feel fortunate about seeing in our cozy little state before they vanished or were drastically changed. Here are a few, and I am sure you could construct your own list, providing you are of a certain age.
1. Burlington's Memorial Auditorium when it hosted college basketball games. It was a raucous scene when Vermont played Saint Michael's College in the venerable old building that has also served to showcase the state's Golden Gloves bouts.
But when it still housed college basketball and you could hear that refrain "Oh UVM on bended knee, kiss the ... of SMC," it was a special place. It was a capacity crowd of 2,800 and it was bedlam.
2. Flaitz Field. Rutland's Alumni Field is where the Raider football team plays these days and the turf facility is so beautiful that it is home to all three state championship football games now.
But its former home down at the old high school was magical in its day. When you were a kid jumping the fence behind the bleachers it gave you a day of entertainment that made memories for a lifetime. Flaitz was simply a great place to see a game.
And if you couldn't get there, what a joy to hear Howard Cameron on the radio saying, "The Raiders will be receiving at the Seabury end of the field."
3. Hinchey Gym. West Rutland's old gymnasium with its balcony full of students gave high school basketball an unrivaled atmosphere.
Like Memorial Auditorium, it is still around today serving a different purpose. It's a cafeteria and hosts sports banquets.
Bellows Falls Union High School graduate Bill Jackowski, who was the plate umpire in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series when Bill Mazerozki stamped himself with immortality, officiated high school basketball in the gym.
One night, pennies were being thrown from the balcony and Jackowski stopped the game to tell coach Frank Hinchey he was not going to risk a career as a major league baseball umpire by having his eye damaged by a projectile.
Hinchey quickly addressed the crowd and not another penny was thrown.
4. Football games at Centennial Field. Seeing the University of Vermont Catamounts charge onto the field in their uniforms that looked like those of the Green Bay Packers induced goosebumps.
It was thrilling enough for me as a young person to hitchhike the 70 or so miles up there when I had a free Saturday and take it all in. Seeing the students run down the hill by the hundreds to attend the game was another special slice of fall at UVM.
Centennial is still around and has the Vermont Lake Monsters, an Oakland Athletics affiliate, as a tenant, but the historic venue is not the same during the autumn without football at UVM.
5. The Carriage Room. I didn't frequent this downtown establishment like some people did, but when I did venture inside it was always special. One image stands out: Bruce Wing at the bar, eating popcorn and cheering lustily for the North Carolina Tar Heels on TV. Kind of made you feel good all over.
Like Bruce, an icon that is missed.
6. The Stage in Windsor. Yes, the Windsor High basketball team played its games on a stage and I consider myself fortunate to have covered games there, looking up at the action from the seats below.
Those games between John Barth's Yellow Jackets and John Bagonzi's Woodsville Engineers were entertaining and you always wondered which one of them would reach the century mark.
There is a story that I am sure has been embellished about Windsor player Joe Durphey turning too old to be eligible during the game and running off the stage for the final time.
7. The Little League diamond in Pittsford near Keith's Salvage Yard. This was a treasure and home to an annual Little League tournament that was first class, giving dozens of kids in Rutland County memories to cherish forever.
8. The soda fountain at the Proctor Drug Store. You could go down there and buy the biggest most delicious hot fudge sundae and take home the month's Sport Magazine, all for 75 cents. That was when Sport had a huge profile in every issue, the story we now call longform. Man, that was a day.
9. Proctor's Winter Wonderland. The little town still has the ice rink with warming hut that is a living Norman Rockwell painting.
But adjacent to it there was once a ski tow. David Stagg would be at the bottom of the hill with a stopwatch, timing the racers that included his daughters.
10. Middlebury College's Porter Field. Yes, the Panthers' current venue is a showpiece, one of the best facilities in all of NCAA Division III and one of the most picturesque as well.
But the old Porter Field, which oozed so much mud and character before the new place opened in 1991, is a storehouse of memories.
It was always special when the football rivalry with Norwich was played there.
Now, both Porter and the Middlebury-Norwich football game are gone from the landscape.
There was a game between Norwich and Middlebury in 1980 that was the ABC-TV regional small college Game of the Week and one of the announcers working for ABC was Don Drysdale.
It's November and it's Vermont, but I guess Drysdale was expecting something else weather-wise. He threw a fit until the late Middlebury sports information director Max Petersen procured a portable heater for the booth.
