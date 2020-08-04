A ray of hope.
That’s what athletes across the state needed this spring and something they didn’t find much of.
One after the other, institutions were being taken away from them.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. Toast. The Twin State soccer and lacrosse games. Adios. The 2020 spring sports season. Axed.
All were canceled for good reason with the COVID-19 pandemic in full force, but it didn’t make it hurt any less.
A sliver of hope was needed. The most minuscule dream of something that could provide a pick-me-up could make all the difference.
The Vermont Summer Baseball League provided a little hope this summer.
The 13-team league provided an escape from what’s going on around us. A chance to watch kids have fun and be together. A chance to see quality baseball be played from a group that had their high school sports aspirations ripped from them this spring.
I’ve stated before that baseball has a healing power. It has an ability to be an escape in tough times, something we lean on for normalcy. It’s a pillar we can count on to be there for us when we need it.
That’s what made the league so special this summer. No matter the records, each team was happy to be out there and at least getting a chance to do what they love. From the dominant S.D. Ireland all the way down to teams that inhabited the lower half of the standings, there was a sense of hope whenever you attended those games.
When the state’s 16 American Legion coaches sat down to think of an alternative once the Legion season was canceled, they all had the same motive in mind. That motive was centered around the kids that work their butt off every day to improve their skills and just wanted a chance.
In every conversation, I had with coaches this summer about what it meant to have this season. It all came back to the kids and what they deserved. What they deserved was a chance.
“These kids really needed it. The six seniors that I have really deserved what we got this year, having something,” said S.D. Ireland coach Tim Albertson, after his team’s 3-0 VSBL championship win on Sunday against Lakes Region. “They battled all year and really worked hard. We were all looking hard at getting these kids together and giving them an opportunity. Everybody wanted to be involved and wanted to make something happen.”
A touch of good news among all the bad news was well worth it.
“The guys lost a season that could have been a lucrative season for them,” said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese, on Sunday. “Being able to do this for them was huge. They were getting a bunch of bad news, one thing after the other. To have something to look forward to that’s normal, it’s huge.”
The end of Greenlese’s remarks is poignant. Normalcy is something we all have craved in these last couple months. Players, coaches, family and media alike all needed that.
Standing around Maxfield Sports Complex for the championship game on Sunday, you could tell how much this meant to the players and their families. The emotion was clear with every play made and loud exclaim when a critical turning point occurred.
Family members and friends lined the outside of the fence to root them on.
It felt normal again, even if the world around us is anything but that.
As amazing as this past month of VSBL action was, hopefully it’s the one and only season we’ll need of the league.
Hopefully, this time next year, kids had enjoyed a fruitful high school sports season and the American Legion season went on without a hitch.
Nobody knows where we’ll be in the coming months, let alone a year from now.
But if there’s one thing we can rely on, it’s hope.
