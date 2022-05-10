Baseball has a way of creating opportunities for redemption. If you make a mistake, more often than not, you'll find yourself in a position where you can affect the game in another way.
Jevan Valente didn't have a great game in the field, making multiple costly errors at third base, but the Rutland senior found himself in a crucial spot in the seventh inning, a chance to forget about what happened earlier in the game.
With rival Otter Valley threatening to erase a four-run Raiders lead, Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer turned to his ace in relief to help shut the door. Valente did just that, securing an 11-8 win for the Raiders, Rutland's second win in a row.
"(Jevan's) our ace, so we rely on him to get out of those jams," Bloomer said.
Otter Valley also turned to its ace in relief trying to close out a big road win, but Otters right-hander Fraser Pierpont didn't fare well.
Pierpont came on with Otter Valley clinging to a two-run lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Pierpont threw strikes and Rutland pounced. Tyler Weatherhogg led off with a single, followed by Liam Navin being hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Chris Maguire singled to score a run and the line kept going from there.
Chase de Castro singled to score a run, Chaska Stannard followed with hit and Cam Rider cranked a double to drive in two.
All told, 10 batters came to the plate, six of them getting hits.
The Raiders have been looking for their bats to wake up. Tuesday was just the third time Rutland had posted more than five runs.
Pitching was huge for the Raiders in a win against Hartford over the weekend, but it makes things more comfortable when the bats are working.
Maguire had two hits as did Navin. Both of Navin's hits were on hustle plays, where he beat out throws in the infield to first.
"We've been waiting for the bats to break out all season," Bloomer said. "I said before the game that I thought this was the game it was going to come. It took until the sixth inning, but they finally broke out."
Tuesday's one inning outing won't be pretty for Pierpont's earned run average, but he was throwing strikes. The Otters' hats had to go off to some great approaches by Rutland in the sixth.
"They had some really good at-bats," said Otter Valley coach Mike Howe. "Cam Rider had a huge hit, the double, and Chris Maguire had another good at-bat. They strung together a lot of good approaches and they hit pitches when they should have hit pitches."
Otter Valley led for much of Tuesday's contest. The Otters grabbed the the lead on a Ben Adams single that scored leadoff hitter Caleb Whitney in the first inning.
Otter Valley fell behind in the bottom of the second with one of Navin's infield singles driving and Weatherhogg scoring on a passed ball, but the Otters jumped back on top in the third inning scoring three runs, one of which coming on a Jordan Beayon single.
Ben Adams had a two-run double in the fourth inning that scored Luca Polli and Beayon and put OV up 6-3.
It was a great day for the middle of the Otters' order with Beayon getting three hits and Adams with two.
Beayon started on the hill for Otter Valley and only gave up four hits in five innings, but a mix of walks and a couple errors allowed for Rutland to stay afloat throughout the game.
Howe has stressed the importance of reducing 'mental errors' to his club. It's something that has held them back in an up and down regular season.
"It's about understanding and going through situations in your head at all times," Howe said. "(Jordan) didn't have many earned runs, but we can't continue to throw the ball around. We have to have better quality at-bats especitally in the bottom of our lineup."
Rutland's defensive effort was by no means clean, making five errors, including three in the three-run OV third, but the Raiders weathered the storm and made plays when they had to.
Bloomer was impressed with the poise of his pitchers, Anders Lowkes, Sam Arnold and Valente.
"They kept their composure the whole time," Bloomer said. "They kept pitching and wanting the ball."
Otter Valley (4-7) has a tough test on Thursday at Division III Green Mountain.
