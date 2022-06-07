PROCTOR — It was as though the top-seeded Proctor softball team was already halfway to Castleton, scene of this weekend's state championship softball game. Then, somewhere around Ira, the wheels came off.
West Rutland had to fight back from a six-run deficit late in the game, before winning 7-6 in a Division IV semifinal on Tuesday.
Rhi Lubaszewski's solo home run over the center field fence in the bottom of the fifth gave the Phantoms a 6-0 lead.
The way that Proctor's Cadence Goodwin was pitching, that lead in this Division IV semifinal game looked secure.
Then, the Phantoms hit Ira. Goodwin issued six walks in the sixth inning, one an intentional pass to Peyton Guay.
Arianna Coombs made he walks hurt. She came up with the bases loaded and drilled a two-run base hit, the third run scoring on the same play via an error. Camryn Williams also had a base hit in the frame.
Coombs said she had been studying Goodwin the whole game, watching her teammates' at-bats in an effort to get her timing down against the Proctor pitcher.
The Golden Horde sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning and when it was over, they had crossed the plate six times to knot the score at 6-6.
"Cadence has been such a good pitcher all year. And she was in total control before that inning," Proctor coach Abby Bennett said.
The Horde scored the winning run in the seventh Camryn Williams was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on an error that allowed Emma Sevigny to reach base. Williams then scored on a wild pitch.
The Golden Horde still had to hold the Phantoms off in the bottom of the seventh and it became a very eventful inning.
The inning's first batter was Lubaszewski and she was sent to first base with an intentional walk. She then took second on a wild pitch..
Laci French hit a rocket back at pitcher Peyton Guay. The Horde pitcher had been terrific in fielding her position all game and she made the play again. After the ball glanced off her, she scrambled to her right and threw to third to nab the lead runner.
Bennett, coaching third, was certain that Lubaszewski had slid underneath the tag and asked the umpires to huddle. They did and ruled Lubaszewski out.
French had reached first but Guay struck out the next two batters. Then, she induced the next hitter to ground to second with Emma Sevigny throwing to first for the game-ending out.
The celebration of an improbable comeback ensued.
It was eerily reminiscent of what happened between the two teams in girls basketball. Proctor had won both regular-season meetings but West Rutland won the championship game, a pulsating affair at Barre Auditorium.
Again, the Proctor softball team swept West Rutland in the regular season, 15-7 and 12-11, but saw their bid for the title end at the hands of their next-door rival.
"I didn't think that we could top what happened at Barre Auditorium but I think we just did," West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington said.
The Phantoms staked Godwin to an early lead with two runs in the second inning. Isabel Greb reached on a fielder's choice and Jasmine Traverse drew a walk. Maggie McKearin reached on an error that allowed both Greb and Traverse to score.
The Phantoms built the lead to 5-0 with three in the fourth. Greb and Meghan Cole had base hits in the inning. Angel Traverse was hit by a pitch leading off that inning.
Then, came Lubaszewski's homer to straight-away center to make it 6-0.
Staring at that 6-0 deficit heading into the sixth, the Westside fans and players were quiet.
"I had a little doubt but we don't give up," Coombs said.
"It was a little bit scary," Guay said of that 6-0 hole her team was in.
"Everyone was a little quiet but they were not hanging their heads," West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani said.
Guay's very athletic play in the seventh in throwing out Lubaszewski at third was pivotal.
"I saw Rhi out of the corner of my eye that Rhi was going," Guay said. "It was a key play."
Guay had the look of a different pitcher when she went back to the circle for the bottom of the sixth with that 6-0 score now 6-6. She appeared confident and was throwing strikes far more consistently.
"That is Peyton's mindset. When it gets tough, she gets tougher," Serrani said. "It is an inner thing that she does with herself."
Goodwin, who reached the 100-strikeout milestone for the season a couple of games ago, was again giving a clinic on power pitching. She struck out seven, six of them coming through the first four innings.
Lubaszewski made a highlight-reel play to rob Samara Raiche of a base hit in the fourth inning.
"It was stressful but I know my team always has my back," Guay said.
Serrani praised her catcher Raiche for the job she did behind the plate.
Proctor's first-year catcher, senior Maggie McKearin, also was sensational, blocking an inordinate number of pitches in the dirt with runners on base.
The Golden Horde will meet No. 6 seed Richford as the Falcons try to write a Cinderella story.
NOTES: Proctor right fielder Meghan Cole made a nice running catch of a foul ball and knocked in a run. ... West Rutland last won the state crown in 2019, beating Blue Mountain 19-9. Westside pitcher Elizabeth Bailey was knocked down by two wicked line drives in that game, similar to the one that hit Guay. ... West Rutland also overcame a 6-0 deficit against Poultney in the quarterfinals. ... Richford last won a softball crown in 2016, beating Oxbow in the Division III championship game.
