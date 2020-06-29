WEST HAVEN — Things just work out perfectly sometimes, and that is exactly what happened for brothers Justin and Austin Comes at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Sunday.
In front of the first grandstand crowd of the season, the Middlebury siblings swept feature wins in the Sportsman Modified and Limited Sportsman divisions on a night that also saw Bill Duprey, Shawn Moquin, and Cody O’Brien visit the winner’s circle.
Justin Comes struck first in the 30-lap Pepsi Sportsman Modified feature. Comes lived to his nickname as “The Highside Hustler” by setting sail on the top lane of the fast, tacky surface and dominating. Comes, who started fourth, turned around a two-week stretch of bad luck with the win.
Polesitter Tanner Siemons, who led the first three laps before giving way to Comes, had an outstanding run, holding second place for most the race. A pair of hard-charging drives put Demetrios Drellos and Kenny Tremont Jr. in the mix with Siemons late in the race, and a restart with eight laps left really cranked up the action. Drellos got past Siemons for the runner-up finish in the final circuits. Tremont took fourth, and Tim LaDuc’s up-and-down run ended with a fifth-place finish. Brandon’s Joey Scarborough was sixth, followed by Adam Pierson, John St. Germain, Bobby Hackel, and Vince Quenneville.
Moments after his brother left victory lane, Austin Comes began his domination of the 20-lap O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman race. Comes started on the pole position and led every lap for the first win of his young career. Behind him, an entertaining multi-car battle for second place played out through nearly the entire race. Lacey Hanson and Johnny Bruno had a full-contact battle on the final lap that went Hanson’s way.
The Comes sweep was the first at Devil’s Bowl for a pair of siblings since September 23, 2001, when Joe and Vince Santoro won in the Pro Stock and Hobby Stock divisions, respectively. The only other brothers to win on the same night at Devil’s Bowl were Bobby and Beaver Dragon, splitting a Late Model Sportsman twin-bill on asphalt on July 22, 1973.
The Super Stock feature turned from a dominant performance into an exciting battle right at the end. While four-time champion Bill Duprey, of Hydeville, led every lap in convincing fashion, things got interesting as Jim McKiernan and Chris Murray made contact and spun while running for second place on the final lap.
The caution flag waved, and the race was extended from 20 to 21 laps with a green-white-checkered restart. In the scramble to the finish, Andrew FitzGerald ended up in second place, while Murray and McKiernan rebounded for third and fourth, respectively. Ronnie Alger was fifth.
Milton’s Shawn Moquin won the 15-lap Mini Stock race in a photo finish over Chris Conroy. Michael Daniels dominated the race until cutting a tire with four laps left, giving Conroy the lead and a chance to make it three consecutive wins to open the season. Moquin came from behind on the final lap, though, and won a sprint to the finish line by about eight inches.
Behind Conroy, Craig Kirby finished third as Jarrod Colburn and Derrick Counter completed the top five finishers. Daniels and Moquin won the qualifiers.
Cody O’Brien, of Springfield, dominated the 15-lap run for the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division. The former champion dedicated his victory to the memory of Devil’s Bowl Speedway legend Butch Jelley, who passed away on May 1.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway will host the annual Independence Day “Firecracker” special on Thursday at 7 p.m., with limited grandstand seating and drive-in spectator parking; full details for the event – including ticket purchasing options – will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.