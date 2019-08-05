WEST HAVEN — Justin Comes needed some good news at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, and he got it in a big way. The Middlebury driver won the Pepsi Sportsman Modified feature on Friend Construction Night on Sunday to turn a bad run of luck around.
Comes was a championship contender before things fell apart in mid-July: In a string of three races to end the month, Comes crashed twice and blew an engine, dropping to ninth place in the standings. With a new (used) powerplant for Sunday’s 30-lap race, Comes lived up to his “High Side Hustler” nickname and ran the top groove all night. Underdog racer Jeff Washburn gave Comes a scare on a late restart but Comes was able to slip away with the lead and breathe a sigh of relief with his first win of the season.
Benson’s Washburn was solid all night and took the runner-up position, a career-best finish. Adam Pierson came alive late to finish third, followed by Mike Palmer and point leader Kenny Tremont Jr. Billy Lussier was sixth, followed by Jimmy Ryan, Walt Hammond Jr., Vince Quenneville and Cody Ochs. Tremont built upon his lead in the point standings and now has an unofficial cushion of 92 points (506-414) over Pierson.
Another Benson driver, Anthony Ryan, whooped it up in Victory Lane with his first win in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division. In the longest event of the year for the second-tier division, Ryan strolled home by leading all 30 laps in a dominating performance; the race was only his 10th start in a race car. Ryan is the seventh different driver to score his first-ever win in the Limited Sportsman division in 2019 and earned $300.
Adam Piper took second with Austin Comes — the younger brother of the Sportsman winner — a career-best third. Johnny Bruno was fourth ahead of Anthony Warren, and Travis Witbeck impressed in his first Devil’s Bowl start for sixth. David Boisclair, point leader James Hanson, Austin Chaves and Dave Snow completed the top 10.
Fair Haven’s Chris Murray scored again in the Super Stock division, taking his third win of the season in a 25-lapper.
Murray came from 11th and blasted into the lead on the outside at lap 9, then ran away uncontested. Josh Bussino finished second with Bill Duprey third, each repeating his finish from the previous week. Rookie Kaleb Shepard finished fourth and point leader Scott FitzGerald rebounded from a rough race for fifth.
Rookie David Sartwell-Cornell inherited his first Mini Stock win following post-race inspection.
Hailing from the Canadian border town of Highgate Springs, original runner-up Sartwell-Cornell was given the victory when apparent winner P.J. Bleau’s car was disqualified for an unapproved computer module. Craig Kirby was second with rookie Scott Cowdrey third in the official rundown. Jarrod Colburn took fourth after pounding the wall at the checkered flag, and Shawn Moquin, who was penalized two positions for rough-riding Colburn, was fifth.
Fletcher rookie Evan Roberts continued his dominance of the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, taking his fourth consecutive victory and his sixth overall. The 13-year-old’s win was especially sweet as his car, the division, and the event all carried sponsorship from roofing company Friend Construction. Shawn McPhee finished second ahead of Cody O’Brien, Samantha Mulready and John McPhee Jr.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway is ready for a huge event Aug. 11 with an early starting time of 6 p.m., with the inaugural “Battle at the Bowl” Big Block/Small Block Modified Challenge. Star drivers Stewart Friesen, Brett Hearn, Tim Fuller and more are expected to contend for the $10,000 top prize in a unique, three-feature format. The King of Dirt Racing Crate Modified Series will also be on hand for the Leon Gonyo Memorial race. Admission is $30 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.