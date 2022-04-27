Last year was a special one for softball in St. Albans. BFA-St. Albans coach Bert Berthiaume logged his milestone 500th victory, becoming the first softball coach in the state to ascend to that plateau. He also pocketed his ninth state title when the Comets defeated Essex 7-4 in the Division I state championship game at Castleton University.
The Comets are 2-0 this season with convincing wins over Middlebury and Spaulding.
They figure to get a much sterner test on Thursday when they meet Missisquoi, the other perennial Division I power from Franklin County.
BFA-St. Albans occupies the the top rung of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus first weekly power rankings and Missisquoi in in the No. 4 spot.
That should make for a big crowd and some good softball on Thursday in Swanton.
Rutland County softball fans are in for a treat, particularly in Division IV.
West Rutand and Proctor are the top two D-IV teams in this week’s power rankings but you don’t want to sleep on the Poultney Blue Devils. They are so much better than their slow start and that triangle could spice up the season for Rutland area fans.
Circle the dates of May 5 and May 24. Those are the days when Proctor and Westside go head-to-head. It will be Rutland County’s version of the Franklin County showdown between BFA-St. Albans and Missisquoi.
Not only that, Proctor coach Abby Bennett and her West Rutland counterpart Laurie Serrani work in the same building.
The anticipation mounts.
And a 2-2 Rutland team that has won its last two games and played northern Vermont teams extremely tough before falling, might yet inch their way into the rankings. The Raiders bear watching.
It is still difficult to get a read on many of the teams due to vacation week. A number of teams did not play and some of those that did were missing key players.
The first installment of the 2022 Rutland Herald/Times Argus softball power rankings:
1. BFA-St. Albans, 2-0. The Comets always seem to be challenging for the Division I crown and this year looks no different.
2. Essex, 2-0. The Hornets are averaging 11 runs per game.
3. South Burlington, 2-1. The Wolves’ loss was to Essex and they are coming off a pasting of CVU.
4. Missisquoi, 1-0. The Thunderbirds beat Mount Abraham 4-1. The Eagles are one of the best teams, not only in Division II but in all of Vermont softball.
5. Lyndon, 4-0. The Vikings have a lot of clout in their lineup. They have amassed 63 runs over the four games.
6. Mount Abraham, 4-1. Might Mount Abe and Lyndon meet on the weekend of June 10-11 for the D-II title at Castleton University? A dream matchup.
7. Milton 4-0. Don’t get too set on a Lyndon-Mount Abe Division II title game, say the Yellowjackets.
8. West Rutland 4-0. The Golden Horde is the highest ranked Division IV team in the rankings. They have a talented pitcher in Peyton Guay, along with some thump in the lineup. The question mark is defense.
9. Proctor 2-0. The Phantoms have always had hitting and an airtight defense. Now, they seem to have added the pitching with Cadence Goodwin.
10. Vergennes, 1-0. The Commodores pounded a perennially strong BFA-Fairfax team 16-4.
THE TOP FIVESDivision I — 1. BFA-St. Albans 2. Essex 3. South Burlington 4. Missisquoi 5. Brattleboro.
Division II — 1. Lyndon 2. Mount Abraham 3. Milton 4. Middlebury 5. Springfield.
Division III — 1. Vergennes 2. Windsor 3. Bellows Falls 4. Leland & Gray 5. Green Mountain.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Proctor 3. Poultney 4. Danville 5. Blue Mountain.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.