Whenever possible I like to bring a story full circle, that is, finish a piece where it began.
That’s where my work life is as your coffee is brewing.
Beginning next week, for me it’s exclusively back to the playground, which any honest sports reporter will tell you is what attracted them to the profession in the first place. We bought in to watch sports, be among fans, athletes and coaches and bring you the story with truth and as much style as possible. No one gets into the sports business to join middle management. It takes away too much time from the fun and interesting pursuits.
Middle management is where I’ve been since 1995, but as of the end of business Saturday, I will no longer be sports editor at the Rutland Daily Herald. I’m making the clubhouse turn toward full retirement in June and I will be covering events as usual but writing them from the comfort of my living room in my bunny slippers.
No more phones, deadline copy crunches or reporting to an office to direct a staff.
The numbers I’ll be most concerned with will be on the scoreboard and the time the game begins.
The newspaper business, however, as gratifying as it can be, has become a very tough place to make one’s way in the world.
When I first arrived at the Mitchell family stronghold on Wales Street in 1977 there were almost as many people in the newsroom alone as now work in news, sports, advertising and the business office combined. Time was, we had 200 employees, spouses and dates at the Holiday Inn for Herald Christmas parties.
The newsroom on a typical winter’s night was filled with about two dozen reporters, photographers and editors. Typewriters clattered beneath the fingers of writers and correspondents laboring to beat a 12:30 a.m. deadline.
We pasted pages of our copy together, put them in a plastic tube and put that in a chute that led to the composing room, where a typesetter entered it. Another person proof-read the stories.
They were spat out of a printer where they would be trimmed, waxed and literally glued to a page. Page by page went downstairs to the press room, where the edition was printed, then loaded onto waiting delivery trucks.
Enter the internet and its profound effect on newspapers. Slowly but surely we became a digital industry. Now one newspaper person can be charged with doing the work formerly performed by two or three. Somehow we survived the challenges of downsizing.
But those are not the memories that will stand out in my 42 years of newspapering.
— There was the way fans filled the stands and ringed the ropes, four or five deep, to squeeze 5,000 people into an MSJ-Rutland football game
— The queasy sensation of being at the top level of the rickety old South Burlington High School press box when the wind blew
— Seeing back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns to start a Middlebury-Rutland football game and seeing three home runs over a fence in an Otter Valley-Mount Anthony baseball game
— The tingle the first time I walked into the Red Sox clubhouse, and being in the Green Bay locker room talking to Forrest Gregg after the Patriots beat the Packers in Foxborough
— Being on the field pregame for the 1978 Dodgers-Yankees World Series, where Dick Enberg asked me if he could ‘borrow’ a piece of paper. Yeah, sure, Dick, bring it right back
— The way Patrick Gym sounded the moment Rutland High School ended a 50-year drought and won the 2017 boys state championship
— Being at Red Sox spring training where my friend and co-worker at the time, Carleton Laird, discovered Pat Putnam, of Bethel, Vt., on the Texas Rangers roster
— Seeing the Rutland Area Hockey Association produce Rutland High School as its first state champion, and watching great Rutland-MSJ hockey matchups featuring Rutland’s Darrell Gustafson on one side and MSJ’s Jimmy Larkin on the other
— Watching Jimmy McCaffrey, of Rutland and Holy Cross, score 49 points in an upset of Iona and St. Johnsbury alum Rory Grimes in Worcester, Mass.
— Driving home from a state championship football game in Essex while photographer AJ Marro developed his film in the passenger seat with an ingenious system he devised
— Seeing what seemed like the entire state show up at Stratton Mountain to watch Middlebury’s Patty Sheehan play in an LPGA event
— Covering a state golf championship in Middlebury in the morning, banging out a story, and rushing out to cover an MSJ-at-Arlington softball tournament game that afternoon
— Taking a mid-afternoon break for coffee at Rutland Restaurant with my friend and longtime co-worker Chuck Clarino
— My first sports editor, Bob Drzewiczewski. I can still spell it in my sleep. It’s just one of those things.
One of the things ‘Bobby D’ did for me was to introduce me to the Vermont Amateur, our men’s state championship. Then he dropped it in my lap. That was 1978. Since then, I’ve seen 37 and treasured attending every one
Past and present co-workers Chuck Scott, Tom Greeley, Kevin Quirk, the aforementioned Mssrs. Drzewiczewski, Marro, Laird and Clarino; Tom Haley, Tony Bland, Dennis Jensen, Linda Goodspeed, Poody Walsh, John Shramek, Charlie Spencer, Bob Malco, Jon Olender and Robert Layman.
I hesitate to express gratitude by name to coaches, athletes and administrators I’ve met because I’m bound to miss so many over the course of 42 years. But there are those in each season who have been ever generous with their time and whose company I’ve always enjoyed, even if for just a time or two a year. We always seem to pick up right where we left off.
I will miss running the sidelines at high school football games, visiting Patrick Gym, Centennial Field and Barre Auditorium, trekking the state to cover the Vermont Amateur, renewing friendships each year at the Pierce at Rutland Country Club, and even shivering through early-spring weather for the love of watching a baseball game.
The news never stops and neither will the Herald sports department.
It is being placed in capable hands, those of Adam Aucoin, a young veteran formerly of the Bennington Banner. Good kid, young legs, fresh ideas.
Of course, the prolific Tom Haley is still here and probably won’t retire before Mick Jagger.
I remain steadfast in my belief in the Fourth Estate, which has suffered hit after hit in the past 20 years. Our newspapers continue to downsize, sell off and merge in the interests of survival and the relentless pursuit of public trust and service.
You hear so much talk these days about reputable sources being accused of producing “fake news.” To that, I say that in my many years, the very small number of people who have purposely written untrue things in this state were unceremoniously shown the door.
I still encounter many people who say they love to unfold a newspaper on the kitchen table with their morning coffee. As we pursue more online revenue, we continue to treasure our loyal print subscribers and hope those they influence will value the news and follow us by whichever means best suits them.
This business of journalism remains critical to a Democratic society and always will. It’s an honorable profession practiced by dedicated people, and it’s been an honor to have been counted in their company.
Even as I’m coming full circle and headed back to the playground.
