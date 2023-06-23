HANOVER, N.H. — The Twin State Field Hockey Game is about a lot more than the result on the scoreboard. That's a good thing as far as Vermont was concerned at Friday night's Twin State Senior Field Hockey Game: New Hampshire 4, Vermont 0.
But it is a game about cultivating relationships, seeing a different side of players that you had been playing against during the high school season and playing with or against future college teammates.
It was in 2020 when Otter Valley's Ryleigh LaPorte unleashed a sizzling shot on goal with just seconds remaining against Woodstock. Her teammate MaKenna Dick was on the post and nearly converted it but goalie Audrey Emery made a spectacular save as time ran out to preserve her team's 1-0 victory.
Fast forward to Friday night: LaPorte and Emery were teammates, playing for state pride against New Hampshire.
There were all kinds of connections like that at Hanover High's turf field in Friday's twilight. LaPorte, for example, was playing against three players for New Hampshire — Mikayla Thornton, Aili Carney and Aubrey Fischer — who will be her teammates at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire.
It has been quite an odyssey to get to the field hockey field for Emery. She played football her freshman year at Woodstock.
Then, someone suggested that she give field hockey a whirl as a goalie since she was a lacrosse goalie in the spring.
"I loved football. If I could have done both, I would have," Emery said after the game.
New Hampshire had a high-powered attack and a team with several athletes getting ready to play field hockey at Division I schools like Cal-Davis, the University of New Hampshire, Vermont, Quinnipiac and Central Michigan.
They tested Vermont goalies Adowyn Byrne of Essex and Emery (second half) and both netminders responded with some highlight-reel saves.
Winnacunnet's Abby Wilber is the player headed to Vermont and she unloaded a rocket that whistled just wide. The velocity of that shot would would have brought a broad smile to the face of UVM coach Kate Pfeifer.
Wilber will be playing against Friday night teammate Addison MacNeil in the America East Conference field hockey battles. MacNeil is head to UNH.
MacNeil was the offensive star for New Hampshire with two goals and an assist.
New Hampshire had a 1-0 lead after the first quarter on a goal from Bedford's Eliana Enners with Portsmouth's Charlotte Marston earning the assist.
The Granite Staters built the halftime lead to 3-0 on second-quarter goals by Wilber and MacNeil.
MacNeil also notched the second-half goal with Marston assisting.
The Vermonters had some early opportunities to get on the board first and LaPorte thought that could have made it a much different game.
"If we could have capitalized on some of those, I think it would have given us some momentum," LaPorte said.
"This game was fast and I am not used to playing on turf. We needed to match New Hampshire's intensity."
LaPorte felt playing against fast players on turf was great preparation for what looms at Colby-Sawyer.
"It is so much faster on turf," she said.
"We had breakaways and just could not capitalize on them."
You never want to lose but LaPorte felt she gained a lot by playing in a contest as the speed was much greater than she has previously seen.
"This was very beneficial," LaPorte said of the way this night prepared her for preseason camp at Colby-Sawyer on Aug. 18.
LaPorte and Rice Memorial's Madison Shaw were the catalyst for several of those early opportunities.
Vermont head coach Grace Smith (Essex) said that not cashing in on those chances was largely a result of so many players from different schools trying to mesh as a team after only a couple of practices.
"We didn't have enough people in the box," she said of the offensive thrusts that failed to yield scores.
"And a lot of our players were playing positions that they were not used to playing."
Shaw will be going on to play field hockey at St. Lawrence University for West Rutland High School and Castleton University graduate Fran Grembowicz.
Yes, field hockey is a very small, close-knit world.
After the game, Rice Memorial's Grace Nigolian was seen talking to New Hampshire assistant coach Patty Porter Deschaine. Nigolian is headed to play at St. Michael's College where Deschaine was a Hall of Fame field hockey player.
Deschaine, a former standout athlete at Springfield High, obviously believes in SMC. She had two daughters who played there.
Learning of Nigolian's decision, brought a big smile to Deschaine's face.
Field hockey is family. Field hockey is a small world that seems to get smaller each day.