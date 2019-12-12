The North’s best friend in the boys basketball playoffs is sometimes the South. It was last year, anyway.
In Rutland County alone four southern contenders were knocked out of the Division II and III tournaments by their local rivals. That’s Otter Valley (eliminated by Fair Haven), Fair Haven (by MSJ) and Mill River (also by MSJ) in D-II and West Rutland (by Poultney) in D-IV.
It’s just really competitive around here. It has been and will be once again this winter.
Mill River, MSJ and Fair Haven will be duking it out again for D-II regional supremacy and D-IV has the county trio of West Rutland, Proctor and Poultney all looking strong once more.
Springfield will hope to find a way to get into the D-II conversation with new coach Mike Hatt at the helm and Brian Rapanotti will field a strong D-III team at Green Mountain.
Sadly, the final season at Black River is set to launch and the Presidents would love to go out with some glory.
Thumbnails of Rutland County teams, plus Black River, Green Mountain and Springfield, follow below:
BLACK RIVER
This winter marks the final season for Black River basketball and probably the last for Black River boys in general. But it’s not feelings of melancholy for the nine players who will suit up for the Presidents.
“They are like ‘Let’s finish this up the right way,’” said coach Donny Richard. “The attitude has been one of excitement.”
After graduating eight players and losing their best returning player, the Presidents come back with some promising, albeit young, pieces and have the biggest team Richard has coached.
Six-foot-4 center Bowen Stark and forwards Ben Stanchfield and Josh Cohen are the big men and some have the ability to pop out and play farther from the basket.
The point guard role is being handed to freshman Dillon Ross, who enjoyed a nice career at the lower levels. So what if he’ll be taking more polished skills to another school next year?
Not Richard.
“We’re excited about him,” he said. “He’s a gym rat.”
Black River will play a slower style out of necessity but have some versatility in the halfcourt game. Beside their big men, they should get leadership from their most veteran players, Calvin Kelley, who can play 2 or 3 guard, and Josh Lambert, a potential threat inside and out.
Robbie Hamel, Kaleb Tracy and Dawson round out the roster.
Black River doesn’t figure to dent the D-IV landscape in a profound way but with nothing to lose they could dent someone’s season and give loyalists a memorable farewell.
They will open by hosting Long Trail Dec. 18.
FAIR HAVEN
Remember when Fair Haven possessions could be clocked with an egg timer? Those days are becoming a distant memory.
The Slaters’ game has grown faster over the years and even with 6-foot-5 Joey Gannon in the middle, coach Bob Prenevost is going to take the leash off a team filled with good guards and versatile players.
“I really think we can go eight or nine deep. We want to go up and down a little more,” he said.
One good reason is senior guard Kohlby Murray, a fireball who plays all out all the time and possesses fine passing skills. At the other end of the age spectrum is freshman Sawyer Ramey, who possesses a very high hoops IQ. He may have a lion-heart game wrapped up in a Bambi body but it would not be a surprise to see him in the starting lineup before Santa makes his rounds.
He joins a team led by his senior brother Aubrey Ramey, who is looking to complete a triple crown of major sports championships (baseball, football and basketball). Ramey is among the Slaters’ 3-point snipers but has the physicality to play inside, where Gannon will showcase an inside game he’s been polishing since before hitting a game-winning free throw against MSJ in his varsity debut as a sophomore.
Zack Ellis, hustling Andrew Lanthier, who does a lot of the dirty work, Owen Loughan and Reese Hadeka will see plenty of time among the Slaters’ top eight.
“It’s a fun team with a neat mixture,” said Prenevost.
GREEN MOUNTAIN
The missing piece in the Chieftains’ roundball rainbow comes courtesy of Black River transfer Jack Boyle, who will help give GM a strong inside presence.
“He’s here and he’s better than expected,” Rapanotti said.
The 6-1 Boyle joins Skyler Klezos in the frontcourt on a team that will look to create a fast pace.
The Chieftains are versatile and have lots of ballhandlers and shooters.
Dylan McCarthy takes over the point guard position and that frees up former point man James Anderson, who was clutch for GM during the recent soccer playoffs, to shoot more.
Ty Merrill, Sawyer Pippen, Everett Mosher and Kagan Hance are all returning veterans. With balance, the shooters to break zones that vexed them last year, and a very cohesive unit, the Chieftains could make big waves in a competitive D-III circle.
To up their playoff stock and accelerate the learning curve the Chieftains have added D-II contenders Mill River and Fair Haven to their schedule, and they could potentially see MSJ in their Tip-Off Tournament.
MILL RIVER
Athleticism is the key ingredient at Mill River. The Minutemen might not be the most polished of Southern Vermont League D-II teams, but opponents can count on physical contests played at a fast pace.
“The big thing for us is we need to rebound,” said Mill River coach Jack Rogers, who has some strong forwards, but no bona-fide big man.
Third-year starter Aidan Botti is back to run the offense and the even better news is that Botti is just a junior.
Mill River has eight seniors, six of whom saw significant playing time last year, so the Minutemen look to take that one extra step to the finals after losing to MSJ in the 2019 semifinals.
One of them, Anthony Cange — “I think he’s going to surprise people this year,” said Rogers — did the team a big offseason service when he set up a competitive league last summer.
Other top players on this hard-charging team will be athletic Tyler Shelvey, Will Farwell, who came on strong at the end of last season, Colby Fox, and Cole Aines. Rogers looks to Aines to be a big piece of the offense this season.
Tyler Regula, a four-year starter in goal in soccer, “will be an excellent guy to do all the dirty stuff,” Rogers said.
Mill River opens the season Friday at Green Mountain.
MSJ
Tip your hat to the MSJ program. The little school won the D-II title last year, graduated powerhouse players Leo Carranza and Logan Montilla, lost two others to transfer and still has enough left to be numbered among the contenders.
A lot of eyes may be trained on 6-5 sophomore Jake Williams to pick up the scoring load, but that’s not the case. The MSJ staff is looking down the road for Williams to be an inside force and for the time being will count on him to defend the rim, rebound and assume a support role offensively.
The man who may emerge as the team’s soul is veteran junior Keegan Chadburn, who can rebound and score inside and pop out as one of the Mounties’ 3-point shooters. MSJ still has plenty of those, including new starting point guard Andre Prunty.
“He’s the floor leader in everything we do,” said coach Chris Charbonneau of his second-year guard.
Michael Vitagliano and Chance Passmore are among MSJ’s other seasoned players and Billy Carris is looking to step up as a shooting guard.
MSJ adds freshman Peter Woods, picked up Proctor transfer Peter Carlson and gets a boost inside with 6-5 Dave McCure. a raw senior.
MSJ liked up-tempo defense in the past and won’t deviate from that blueprint.
“We can do big things if we do the little things,” Charbonneau said.
OTTER VALLEY
Who ARE these guys? You’d hardly know unless you paid much attention to the Otter Valley JV team last winter.
New coach Mike Stark was asked what were his thoughts when he was appointed to take over for the departed Greg Hughes and had only two varsity players returning.
“Thanks a lot, Greg,” he replied with a big smile.
Stark has a very energetic group of his hands and he’s become very familiar with them over the past year or two.
The Otters will be fun to watch as they negotiate the varsity learning curve: a hard-charging group that works hard at both ends and runs the floor, attacks the basket and pops the ball out to get scoring from lots of people.
“I want to speed the game up. I want us to work hard and have fun and do the little things right,” Stark said.
Cole Letourneau will run the point and Parker Todd, Dylan Gaboriault, Alex Philo and rangy big man Lane Eddy will be among the top nine players along with returnees Logan Trombley and Julian Ortiz, and Hayden Bernhardt and Elijah Tucker-Bryant.
OV needs to develop an inside game but figures to get it from setting a fast pace and getting out in transition. They generated 17 3-pointers in a JV game against MSJ last season but Stark isn’t counting on that to sustain his offense.
Naturally so young a group is going to hit speed bumps but that’s part of the process that could produce a strong team down the line.
“I think we’ll be the underdog and I think they like being the underdog,” Stark said.
The Otters open at Vergennes Dec. 17.
POULTNEY
Big man Ryan Alt will play a more prominent role after Poultney graduated key pieces of its frontcourt, but the biggest change is the addition of Levi Allen, who sat out last year with an injury and watched from the sidelines when the Blue Devils lost in the D-IV finals.
While Poultney usually plays a fast game, the Blue Devils will be even faster with Allen back at point guard.
“He’s a dynamic athlete,” said coach Bob Coloutti of his junior speedster.
Allen is one of many who played on the state championship football team and that’s helped spread enthusiasm. Three members of that team who did not play basketball last year came out: Jacob McMahon, Layne Gibbs and Grant Schreiber. That’s beefed up the competition for spots and will make Poultney bigger off the bench.
“That makes practices better,” Coloutti said.
“I like how they all play together. There’s a bond there; you can tell.”
Other key veterans include athletic guard Caden Capman, who does a little of everything, and versatile forward Heith Mason.
“I think overall we’re a little more versatile,” Coloutti said. “(Spots) five through 12 are pretty wide open. It’s going to take some time.”
Thomas Dunbar, Lucas Van Nostrand, Jesse Combs, Silas Haviland, Chris Ray and Jon Baker are all back with the club, which dove right into the D-IV fray at the power-packed Bob A Tip-Off on Thursday.
PROCTOR
Proctor has no post presence. Proctor has lots of 3-point shooters. Bombs away, right?
Naaah. The Phantoms will instead use their strong guard play and ‘positionless’ approach to generate offense with a very fast pace.
“We’ve got a lot of smart kids,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton. “We’ll play to our strengths. Our main thing is we’ve got to play harder, faster and tougher than anyone else.”
Solomon Parker, who comes closer than most to fitting the description of a post player, was one of the Phantoms to pop out and hit a 3-pointer against Fair Haven in last weekend’s scrimmage.
But despite having shooters like Joe Valerio, Brennon Crossmon and MSJ transfer Logan Starling the Phantoms didn’t shoot very many. Speed, quick cuts and passing and will likely account for much of their scoring.
And if they need a 3, they have plenty of options.
Eaton says freshman Bryson Bourn, on the JVs as an eighth-grader last year, has a big upside.
Proctor has other veterans like rangy Connor McKearin, and Jed Nop, Peter Carlson, Tyler Eugair and Hunter Bridge return and will figure into a rotation needed to play a break-neck pace. Senior DeAndre Burns joins the team and will give Proctor a little more size.
Though the team is smaller than last year, Eaton expects them to do a better job rebounding.
The Phantoms opened the season Thursday night against Twinfield at their Bob A Tip-Off Tournament. The event also includes Twin Valley and Poultney, teams that will join Proctor in the mix as D-IV title contenders.
RUTLAND
It’s been a long time since Rutland had a team with so little savvy with only junior guard Evan Pockette returning as a player with significant experience.
“I think we need to find a balance sharing the basketball,”’ said coach Mike Wood, who has guided the Raiders to 218 wins in his 12 years.
Wood will do a lot of teaching this year and it will take time before his new charges stop thinking and just play.
The Raiders, who will not have a dominant post presence, will play a fast game and try to take advantage of a full-sized floor. The College of St. Joseph gym, the Raiders’ home this season, is 10 feet longer than Keefe Gym.
The Raiders return a handful of varsity minutes from last year and picked up transfer Maddox Traynor, an accomplished 3-point shooter.
Forwards Kyle DelBianco and Malik Hendrickson and guard Finn McGuiness saw some minutes last year, but the rest of the 13-man squad will be sampling varsity action for the first time.
With so many players on an equal footing, Wood hopes to use 10 or more to keep the Raiders trapping and pushing the ball.
Noah DePoy, Cameron Greene, Jevan Valente, John Foley, Jack Coughlin and Trey Davine join the squad after a solid season on Chris Wood’s JVs last year.
Foley is nursing an injury, but will slip right into a rotation when he returns in about three weeks.
Rutland opens the season Saturday night, hosting CVU in the North-South Challenge Saturday at 5 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD
Keep it simple, work hard and get better.
Maybe that’s not what the Cosmos will have on their warmups, but it’s certainly the philosophy they’ve adopted. Eleven Cosmos are buying in and Mike Hatt intends to keep them on course years after their school’s last playoff appearance.
“I think they are hungry for success. No one likes what’s been going on at Dressel Gym the past four years,” Hatt said.
That the Cosmos turned over the ball 15 times in five periods of scrimmage is a solid step for a team that has been plagued by giveaways.
Damien Warner and Brendan Dwinnell do most of the ballhandling so thus far they are doing the job.
Noah Zierfus is the team’s most accomplished scorer but will be charged with doing a lot of things this year other than shooting.
Some scoring pressure figures to be relieved by rugged Jake Stepler, who takes up space in the middle and is one of the Cosmos shooting the ball well.
The Cosmos struggled shooting the ball against a good Rivendell team’s zone but had yet to install their halfcourt offense. They still played the Raptors to a virtual standoff.
Greg Otis, Dylan Merrow and Sam Presch are also among Springfield’s top seven, and will also see a lot of minutes.
But Hatt anticipates using as many people as possible in a man defense all over the floor, meaning Channer Gintoff, Garrett Trombley, Brody Perham and Owen Thibodeau won’t be picking up many splinters.
The Division II Cosmos get a big test to start the season when they play D-II state champion MSJ Tuesday in the Green Mountain Tip-Off Tournament. They have their home opener against Leland & Gray on Dec. 23.
WEST RUTLAND
The Golden Horde were a league doormat when Jordan Tolar arrived and now they are eager to take a big next step.
“We go from 1-20 to 12-10 to being 50 seconds away from going to Barre last year. There is a sense of urgency and there should be,” said Tolar.
Recent success is translating to a program-high in participation with assistant coach Mike Davis also fielding a full squad.
The Horde returns nearly every key piece from last year and can match up with quality opponents in both size and speed.
Ryan Smith is set to bring his solid passing game to the point and will be joined on the starting five by veterans Tyler Serrani, Timmy Blanchard, Kyle Laughlin and Liam Beaulieu. Beaulieu looks to anchor the Westside frontcourt while Laughlin can play close to the basket and is well known for his for his 3-point range. Laughlin, Beaulieu and Smith are the only seniors.
Westside won’t have to wait long to test its progress with a game at White River Valley on Saturday and one against rival Proctor at home next week.
Noah Davis, MacAlyster Perry, Brady Fenton, Mason Galante, Drew Plemmons, Patrick Smith and Levi Petit comprise the bench to begin the season and will get plenty of work given Westside’s desire to play man-to-man defense.
“We’re super excited to get working. We want to compete every day because Division IV is really stacked,” Tolar said. “They are eager to get after it.”
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
