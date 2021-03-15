Going undefeated is hard to do, a few Southern Vermont League boys basketball teams found that out in the last regular season games on Friday and Saturday.
Division III Green Mountain was inches away from a spotless record, but some tough injury luck and a motivated Bellows Falls club dashed those dreams on Friday, besting the Chieftains 52-42 in Chester.
Division I Rutland seemed destined for an undefeated season as well, but Windsor figured out the Raven puzzle and held off a second-half comeback to knock off Rutland on Saturday.
Both teams weren’t moved off their seed line. The Ravens are still slated to be the No. 2 seed with a first-round bye in D-I and Green Mountain is still the No. 1 seed in D-III, but it gave them a sense of adversity, a feeling that can be hard to avoid come playoff season.
Four teams are heading into tournament season with a perfect record.
In D-I, Rice is coming off a state championship in 2020 and the Green Knights are the favorites to repeat. Led by do-it-all guard Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice has rolled through opponents. The only team that has given them trouble is South Burlington, who finished the season strong at 6-2 earning the No. 3 seed.
A pair of squads are unbeaten in D-II. North Country’s 7-0 record and road victory over Division I BFA-St. Albans on the last day of the regular season pushed them over the top.
Montpelier owned that top spot for much of the regular season, but has to settle for the No. 2 seed at 7-0. The Solons were the runner-up in D-II last season and are loaded once again, so a long playoff run could be in the cards.
Montpelier is as balanced as they come in D-II with three guys averaging in double figures and others more than capable of doing the job around them.
Danville is the final unbeaten team at 8-0 in D-IV. The Indians have been battle tested throughout the season with four of their wins decided by single digits. Their biggest win may be their last one, where they beat then-undefeated neighboring Twinfield in a potential playoff preview.
Division IThe favorites: To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man, and nobody has beaten Rice this season, so it’s their tournament to lose. A upset loss for Rutland doesn’t keep them from being a favorite as well. They have been dominant otherwise.
The dark horse: No. 4 St. Johnsbury is playing some of the best basketball in the state, winning its last five games. A potential 2020 D-I championship rematch looms if they make the semifinals and meet Rice.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 6 Essex vs No. 11 Mount Mansfield. Both teams have struggled late in the season, but have played tough competition. Whichever teams gets off the schneid in this matchup has a big challenge in the quarterfinals against South Burlington.
The history book: Rutland has made the state semifinals eight times since 2011. The last SVL team, outside of Rutland, to make it was Mount Anthony in 2016.
Division II
The favorites: No. 1 North Country and No. 2 Montpelier are both unbeaten, so they have to be in this group. I’d throw No. 3 Mount St. Joseph in this group as well after a dominating win against a really good Hartford club.
The dark horses: It feels weird to put the defending D-II champions Fair Haven in this category, but their No. 5 seed is what puts them here. Outside of a loss to Rutland and close loss to Hartford, the Slaters have been as strong as they come. Don’t let the No. 5 seed fool you.
Speaking of the No. 6 seed Hurricanes, they fall in this category too. They have too many wins against really good teams to count them out.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 6 Hartford against No. 11 Spaulding. The Canes have been super impressive, but don’t sleep on the Crimson Tide. Spaulding has basically played a D-I schedule. The Tide have beaten Colchester and kept every game, outside of Rice, to within single digits. They’re better than a 2-6 record gives off.
The history book: The last three D-II state champions have come from Rutland county. Fair Haven won it in 2018 and MSJ followed in 2019, before the Slaters won again last year.
Division III
The favorites: No. 1 Green Mountain has to be the favorite, but the health of Jack Boyle who got hurt in the season finale will be huge. Outside of them, a two-loss Hazen club at No. 2 should be a favorite.
The dark horses: The bracket busters from the southeastern part of the state, No. 3 Bellows Falls and No. 5 Windsor, have to fall here. The Terriers hold a D-I win against Brattleboro and the Yellow Jackets hold one over Rutland. Both are super dangerous.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 6 Williamstown against No. 11 Leland and Gray. The Rebels have been very Jekyll and Hyde. On one day, they’re beating a strong Poultney club, but on another, they’re getting blown out. Which one comes to play against a really good Williamstown team?
The history book: Thetford Academy is the two-time defending D-III champion. Their road to a 3-peat will be tough as the No. 12 seed. Windsor is their first order of business on Wednesday.
Division IV
The favorites: Danville is the lone unbeaten team and is the No. 1 seed for the third time in four years. No. 2 White River Valley and No. 3 Twinfield are teams that could give them a run for their money.
Dark horses: I’ll throw three southern teams at the forefront of this group. No. 5 Proctor and No. 6 Twin Valley were in the finals a year ago and have plenty of talent. No. 4 Rivendell just lost to the Phantoms, but were on a roll prior to that game.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 7 West Rutland against No. 10 Poultney. These teams know each other really well, so there won’t be surprises. Bob Coloutti’s Devils have plenty of playoff experience, but the Horde are senior-laden and determined to make a splash in this tourney.
The history book: Either Danville or Proctor has been in all but one D-IV title game in the last 10 tournaments.
