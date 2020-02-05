There has been a prevailing opinion over last year and this season that Division III is a tougher division in girls basketball than Division II.
That might still be the case. Or not. Division II is looking deeper and deeper and the contenders are lining up in hopes of dethroning defending state champion Far Haven.
Teams like Burr and Burton Academy, Spaulding, Enosburg, Springfield, Mount Abraham and Harwood are among those harboring realistic hopes of getting to Barre Auditorium’s final four and challenging the mighty Slaters.
— Burr and Burton. The Bulldogs have a lot of pieces. Carol Herbert is strong inside and Grace Pinkus can score and is strong with the ball. Ashley Heaton can be a threat behind the 3-point arc.
But the best thing about the Bulldogs is that everyone can contribute. They can all handle the ball and play tenacious defense.
“We are very balanced,” coach Erin Mears said.
— Spaulding. The Crimson Tide have been toughened up by a schedule that is heavy with Division I teams. They feature some outstanding players like Aliza Lindley, Natalie Folland and Sage MacAuley.
— Enosburg. The Hornets don’t get a lot of attention tucked away up in Franklin County where they have played a slew of Division III and IV teams. But they are 12-1 and thicken the plot in Division II.
— Harwood. Don’t sleep on the Highlanders. They pulled off a stunning one-sided victory over powerful Thetford. The Panthers simply did not have anyone who could match up with Mia Cooper inside.
Three-sport standout Ashley Proteau gives the Highlanders their direction.
— Springfield. The Cosmos suffered a thumping at the hands of Windsor. It is always a concern when a team gets beat that badly. They lost another to Brattleboro. But coach Pete Peck has a player most teams don’t have in 6-foot-2 Gabby Wardwell along with a point guard who can score in Hailey Perham. There are plenty of other pieces, too — enough of them to take Fair Haven to the wire.
Good defense is a constant for the Cosmos.
— Mount Abraham. The 8-5 Eagles have lost three of their last five but Connie LaRose always have them ready when the playoffs roll around. They lost to Burr and Burton by just one and to Mount Mansfield, a very good D-I team, by four points.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings with last week’s rank in parentheses.
1. CVU 13-0 (1) The Redhawks are so dominant at each end of the floor. Nobody has scored more than 36 against them and they have scored more than 60 in 11 games, eclipsing 80 twice.
2. Essex 11-2 (2) The Hornets have been dominant over the last five games.
3. Fair Haven 14-0 (3) The Slaters with newly minted 1,000-point scorer Ryleigh Coloutti have repelled strong challenges from Burr and Burton Academy and Rutland.
4. Windsor 13-2 (8) The Yellow Jackets make a big jump in the rankings as the result of that eye-catching thumping of a strong Springfield team.
5. Mount Mansfield 9-4 (UR) The Division I Cougars are on a tear. They have put together a seven-game winning streak that includes a statement victory over Rutland.
6, Rutland 8-5 (6) The Raiders’ loss to MMU was only by three points and it was on the road. Then, they beat a very good Burr and Burton team and played Fair Haven tough.
7. Burr and Burton 9-5 (UR) The Bulldogs are turning heads. They took Fair haven into overtime on the road and smothered an Otter Valley team that is better than its record. The rematch at Rutland on Thursday, weather permitting, will be telling.
8. BFA-St. Albans 8-4 (UR) The Comets defeated defending Division I state champion St. Johnsbury by 15 but then lost to Essex by 13.
9. Spaulding 8-5 (9) The Division II Crimson Tide boasts a six-game winning streak, five of those victories coming at the expense of D-I teams.
10. West Rutland 13-0 (10) The Golden Horde remains perfect. Otter Valley came the closest losing 53-50.
Our Top Fives
Division II — 1. Fair Haven 14-0; 2. Burr and Burton 9-5: 3. Spaulding 8-5; 4, Harwood 10-2; 5. Enosburg 12-1.
Division III — 1. Windsor 13-2; 2, 2. Thetford 11-2; 3. Lake Region 11-1; 4. Peoples 11-2; 5. Bellows Falls 8-4.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 13-0; 2. Proctor 11-2; 3. Blue Mountain 8-4; Danville 9-5; 5. Mount St. Joseph 8-7
