Scoring goals on one end and stopping them on the other. It's the most simple way of breaking down what makes a lacrosse team successful.
Rutland High School has standouts on both accounts.
RHS girls lacrosse junior Loretta Cooley was one of the best offensive forces in the state and Rutland boys lacrosse senior Jarrett Kelley was a consistent presence in goal for his squad.
Cooley and Kelley earned the distinction of Rutland Herald Lacrosse Players of the Year for their respective teams.
Cooley has been constantly developing her game over the last couple seasons. There were flashes of just how special she could be during her sophomore season in 2022.
With some key graduations on the offensive end, her role grew in a major way this spring and she thrived.
Cooley finished the season with 72 goals and 21 assists. Cooley, Karsyn Bellomo and Mia Marsh created a three-headed offensive monster that was tough to contain. Bellomo had 50 goals and 17 assists, while Marsh had 30 goals and nine assists.
"Going from being underclassman to upperclassmen, she really took on a leadership role," said Rutland girls coach Matt Zmurko of Cooley. "It can be tough when you're a freshman or a sophomore with seniors on the team."
Cooley got the "Compete Award" at RHS's recent banquet and it was fitting because she is the ultimate competitor on the field. She's always looking to find an hole in the defense or exploit a weakness.
Her patented crease roll was tough to stop, but her quick cuts were just as deadly. Teams constantly had to game plan and tinker with things to keep her in check.
"(Loretta) is a consistent scorer," Zmurko said. "Each year, she's taken her game to a higher level."
Cooley has done that with Rutland, but also has honed her craft playing for the Mach 1 Lacrosse club team, a program directed by Hartford girls lacrosse coach Heather Hartford.
"I think playing club lacrosse has really helped (Loretta)," Zmurko said.
Cooley is quieter by nature. She often lets her play do the talking.
"When she does have something to say, people listen to her, whether they're underclassmen or event seniors," Zmurko said.
Cooley, who also plays basketball, is only a junior, so she has another year of RHS athletics to go before she decides where her next step is.
If lacrosse is in the cards, Zmurko knows she has a bright future in the game.
"She has the ability to play at the next level, if that's what she wants to do," Zmurko said. "I'm interested to see how she develops even more over the next year."
While Cooley prefers to let her play act as a leading force, Kelley prefers to add a vocal nature to his leadership style.
He's constantly communicating with the defenders in front of him what he sees and helps everyone be in the best position to stop the opposing attack from having success.
"I love that he was so vocal," said Rutland boys co-coach TJ Sabotka. "(Jarrett) plays with a lot of fire and emotion and that separates him from a lot of other players."
Kelley was as experienced as they come this spring with this being his third year as the varsity goalie.
This year's Rutland squad was on the younger side, very sophomore-heavy to be exact, so having a steadying force who has seen it all on the lacrosse field was a boon.
"(Jarrett) brought everyone up with his leadership," Sabotka said. "We had a really young team this year and he really helped the underclassmen learn and develop. He's a coach on the field."
Rutland had an up-and-down season this spring, but Kelley did everything he could to help keep the ship above water.
"(Jarrett) kept us in a lot of games," Sabotka said.
Kelley will be headed to Vermont Technical College in the fall.