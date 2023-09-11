To know Mike Corey was to love him.
When people began learning of his passing after he died on Aug. 29, it left a large hole in a lot of hearts — in Proctor, Bristol, the University of Vermont, the soccer community all over our state and, of course, his family.
Mike Corey learned to love in a very large family while growing up in a big house at the top of the hill above the Union Church in Proctor.
He spread all of that love to his players while coaching at Vergennes Union High School and later with the boys soccer program at Mount Abraham.
He learned a lesson about the environment that high school players should be allowed to play sports in. It was not a pleasant lesson.
The 1969 Proctor High graduate had just played in a basketball game the previous night in which the Phantoms had endured a rare loss. An adult cornered him on the steps of Paul’s Supermarket in Proctor.
“He said we had let down the town. I was stunned. I had tears running down my face,” Corey said.
Corey made it a point to be certain his players never felt that pressure, that they never felt that the honor and the reputation of the town were in their hands, particularly when it came to wins and losses.
“I did never want them to feel that pressure,” he said.
Proctor High School has gotten out of the gate on the wrong end of the scoreboard this season on both the boys and girls soccer pitch.
But these Phantoms should only be playing against their opponents, not ghosts of the past at a school that has one of the most glorious soccer histories in the state, or any state.
Corey always sat down in a chair near the bench while coaching and gave off a vibe that he was low key during the game.
Anyone who was aware of his passion for soccer knows differently. During the game, his stomach was nervous and, in his head, the wheels were turning.
His passion for soccer burned bright.
He played the game at the University of Vermont and played it well.
After attending a UVM playoff game a couple of years ago against Villanova, he made the remark that he wished the officials let players be more physical when he played. He much preferred today’s game.
His passion for the game would have been even more visible today.
While coaching the game at Mount Abe, Corey had the great experience of coaching his sons.
Really, he looked at all of his players as family. He went to great lengths to make certain they did not feel the pressure to perform that he did after that meeting on the steps of Paul’s Supermarket.
Some years he relayed that anecdote that occurred in his hometown that day to his players. He would tell them to play hard and play to win but that there was no need to try to uphold an impossible standard imposed by that one adult he encountered many decades ago.
Providing memories within a fun environment was a critical piece of his approach for the players he loved.
Bob Buzzell was Corey’s teammate at Proctor and then at UVM for two years.
When Buzzell arrived to play for the Catamounts, it gave him a comfort level having Proctor graduates Dave Ojala and Corey already there.
“Mike was a great player,” Buzzell said. “He got up to 240 pounds but when he came to play at UVM he had gotten down to 215 and he was ready to roll.”
Mike’s father Bill Corey was an ardent fan of UVM and Mike’s love for the school might have even surpassed that of his dad.
“He also loved UVM basketball. He had season tickets,” Buzzell said. “He would make notes about the recruits they had coming in and send them out to all his buddies. That was a big part of Mike’s life.”
He was also a pitcher for the Catamounts on the baseball diamond.
But it was soccer that was his passion.
He conducted a soccer camp at Mount Abe in the summers until about two years ago when he passed it on.
He also was a tireless club coach with teams like Nordic and Far Post.
His son Kiel, who played soccer for legendary coach Ron McEachen at Skidmore College, was one one of the driving forces behind the professional soccer team the Vermont Green in Burlington.
“Mike wrapped himself around that team,” Buzzell said.
“Mike’s passing leaves a big hole in a lot of people’s lives.”