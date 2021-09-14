It’s easy to spot senior Tyler Corey on the field for the Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team. He’s always around the ball and making a play to put his team in the best position to win.
Corey was his usual game-changing self in MSJ’s 6-3 win against Sharon Academy on Wednesday at Abatiell Field.
Corey, one of the Mill River players that came over with the Minutemen not having a team this year, had a hand in all six goals, assisting on four and scoring two.
“(Tyler) sees the field so well. How many more goals should have happened?,” said Mounties coach Josh Souza. “There were three others that should have been tapped in. He’s setting people up in these great positions that they’re not so used to.
“I told them when (the MSJ and Mill River players) were melding together as a team when they first joined us that they’ll be getting used to personnel that they’re not used to.
“I told Tyler that none of these guys have played with a player of your caliber. You’re going to bring all their level up and you’re seeing that happen.”
Three of Corey’s assists contributed to Ryan Jones’ hat trick and the other went to Andre Prunty.
Less than 10 minutes into the first half, Corey had a great run attacking the end line and shot a perfectly struck ball into the box. Prunty was there unmarked for a tap in goal.
Corey’s foot may be his best weapon, but his throws can be just as game-changing. He had a throw in from the right side that sailed into the box. Jones was there to get his head on it for the second goal with 24:13 left in the first half.
The Phoenix almost cut the lead in half with a shot that rang off the left post and MSJ added a third goal not long after.
Corey spotted Jones in the middle of the field, and after a touch, Jones tucked a perfect shot just inside the left post.
Sharon finally broke through less than 10 seconds later on a goal from Daniel Henderson.
Henderson was a force to deal with all game long, constantly needing a mark from the MSJ defense.
Corey and Jones were back at it with 9:22 left in the first half. Corey dribbled the ball into the box up the middle of the field and dished off to Jones on the right side. Jones buried it to finish off a hat trick. Connections like that have become commonplace for the Mounties early in the season. Their players are constantly in sync and looking for the right pass.
“We’ve been stressing the possession, the movement and the passing,” Souza said. “We’re just trying to continually keep opponents off balance. The drills have been geared towards that, so it’s good to see it coming to fruition.” MSJ conceded an own goal a few minutes later with some congestion and miscommunication in the box.
After the break, Corey went from distributor to goal scorer, netting both of the Mounties’ second-half goals. The Phoenix struck first in the second half with Riley Eastman, sneaking a ball just inside the left post with about 35 minutes to play.
Corey scored with 27:24 left in the game, with hard run up the middle of the field, before slotting it inside the right post.
He finished the scoring with just less than 16 minutes to play with a hard, low strike into the left side of the net. MSJ keeper Peter Carlson was busy all game long, making 10 saves. He did a nice job of dealing with a Sharon attack that wasn’t letting up, down in the game. The aggressive netminder wasn’t afraid to come off his line or jump high to snag a ball.
The Mounties (3-0) are at rival West Rutland on Saturday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.