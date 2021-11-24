Mill River senior Tyler Corey is a chameleon. You put him into any situation and he’ll make the most of it.
He surely made the most of his senior season in 2021 and he earns Rutland Herald boys soccer player of the year honors for the second straight season.
Every year of Corey’s high school career, he had to take on a different role.
His freshman year, he came in with a lot of talent and was just establishing what was to come.
His sophomore year, his recruitment hat had to be put on. Nine guys showed up at the first day of practice and Corey was one of the main guys helping interest others to join.
The Minutemen finished 5-9 in the regular season that year, before going on a magical run that saw them make the Division III state championship game.
“He had to believe in what we were telling him and helped guys buy in to that,” said Mill River boys coach Peter Roach. “We were playing a lot of Division I and II teams that year with 15 guys.”
Corey’s junior was about continuing the progression he had made to that point. Roach points to that year as the one where Corey really displayed an unmatched work ethic.
“He put a lot of weight on his shoulders and trained so hard his junior year,” Roach said.
But the roster numbers problem persisted and it continued to the breaking point this fall, where the Minutemen couldn’t field a team.
A handful of standout Mill River athletes took their talents to Mount St. Joseph.
“It was a completely different set of circumstances,” Roach said. “Tyler was talking to younger guys and demonstrating things to them. He was bridging the gap.”
“He would take guys aside and let them know to see this or try that,” said MSJ coach Josh Souza. “It creates a trickle down effect.”
It clearly worked out pretty well for Corey and his MSJ teammates. The Mounties captured their first state championship in program history. Corey had a team-high 34 goals and was a prolific passer to boot.
“He’s that rare player you’re lucky to coach once in a lifetime,” Souza said. “If there are more Tyler Coreys out there, I relish the opportunity to coach them.”
It all comes back to buying in. That’s something Corey has done throughout his high school career and something he and his teammates did so well this fall.
“You get over the initial disappointment of not having a team,” Roach said. “The (MSJ) team came together so much faster than any of us expected. We wanted to make sure our kids had a place to play.
“MSJ was phenomenal with our athletes. It was great for the social aspect too,” said Roach, who co-coached the MSJ team this fall. “There were times where the kids would talk about going fishing. It was amazing to see these kids working together. They’re meeting 20 kids from another school that they wouldn’t have otherwise.”
“Kids connecting at the start of the season was what created the groundwork for winning the championship,” Souza said.
Guys like Andre Prunty, Ethan Courcelle and Richard Casimir, among others, flourished this year as teammates of Corey and the fellow athletes that came over.
One of those fellow athletes that came over had himself quite the season as well. Ryan Jones was right there with Corey creating the jolt for the MSJ program. Jones, an incredible player in his own right, had 31 goals this fall, including two in the state championship game against Rivendell.
The two seem to have telepathy on the field together. They always know where the other will be.
“Ryan is a very talented player and they’re both trying to get the best out of each other,” Roach said. “They’re a great match. It was a match that would dictate how things would go for both of them. Teams have to be wary or Ryan. You can’t just key on one of them.
“They really grew this year. It was fun to watch.”
As for the next step, Corey hasn’t decided yet, according to Roach.
“He wants to make sure he makes the right decisions beyond soccer,” Roach said. “He’s a very driven kid. He’s not one to rest on his laurels.”
“I hope he has a bright future in whatever he does after soccer and hope he gets a chance to play more,” Souza said.
A winning culture was established at MSJ this year. Souza hopes that continues.
“The program is in a good place,” Souza said. “This year was magical. Good soccer was able to take place.”
