Tyler Corey had been thinking about the Mill River school record for goals in boys soccer since he was a sophomore. Wednesday at Abatiell Field, the senior got it, by leading Mount St. Joseph to a 5-1 victory over Proctor. Four of the Mounties’ goals belonged to Corey.
The Mill River standard for boys soccer was 66 by Trevor Kotrady and Corey is now the proud owner of the mark with 67.
He does not want to stop there.
“I want the overall (both genders) record which I think is 85,” Corey said.
Corey pulled on the green and white of MSJ this season when Mill River was unable to field a boys soccer team.
It was a special win for the Mounties for it pushed their record to 5-0. It was also one where they had to battle from behind.
The Phantoms came to play.
“They are beating us to the ball,” MSJ coach Josh Souza yelled to his Mounties.
The Phantoms were attacking from the opening minute. Treyton Kimball whistled a shot just wide and Levi Petit put another on goal. Joel Denton unloaded another shot wide and the Phantoms kept pushing.
The Phantoms were awarded a penalty kick when Kimball was taken down in the penalty area. Denton nailed the PK with authority but it tattooed the post.
Only about 20 seconds later, all of this pressure paid off for the Phantoms. Petit deftly lofted a corner kick that Isaac Parker finished off to give Proctor a 1-0 lead.
Corey nearly answered the score within the next minute but Proctor keeper Ian French denied him with a diving save.
But the Mounties were only beginning to attack. They scored twice to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Corey scored 11:28 before the half with a line drive that was assisted by Andre Prunty.
Less than a minute later, Corey scored again, Richard Gabriel Casimir earning the assist.
Just over five minutes into the second half, Corey had his hat trick, Prunty picking up his second assist.
Prunty is the Mounties point guard during basketball season and Souza said he serves the same function on the soccer field.
“He keeps us calm out there,” Souza said.
Chase Wiegers padded the lead with 27:35 remaining.
Corey’s record breaker came with 1:29 to go. Narven Paul had the assist.
The loss drops the Phantoms to 2-2-1.
Souza had scouted the Phantoms in their 2-0 victory over Leland & Gray in the consolation game of the Josh Cole Tournament and seemed genuinely concerned about the challenge they posed before the game.
Then, his team found itself down 1-0 and a missed PK meant the deficit might have been two goals.
“We were a bit late lighting the fire but the fire got lit,” Souza said.
“Once we started playing, there was brilliant passing all over the field.”
Wiegers’ goal delighted Souza because he scored it with his left foot.
“We had been talking about scoring with the off foot,” Souza said.
He also felt players like Casimir, Jake Williams, Kyle Costales, Ryan Jones, Dominic Valente and brothers Dayshawn and Marquise Reed helped ignite the team after the slow start.
It did not surprise Corey that the Mounties threw their game into a higher gear.
“There was definitely some urgency after the Proctor goal. I have been playing with these guys for the last two months and we have the fire,” Corey said.
Proctor coach Chad Wilson admired the way his players stood up to a talented and deeper team.
“Our kids were playing with grit,” Wilson said.
“MSJ is extremely fast and extremely strong.”
The Mounties used that speed and strength to attack relentlessly. Proctor defenders Xavier Lawson, Cam Cannucci, Matt Nop Scott Landon and Carter Crossmon made saving plays in front of the heavy pressure.
The Phantoms will try to get back on the winning track on Wednesday under the lights at Arlington.
