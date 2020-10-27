NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River boys soccer coach Peter Roach knew that goalie who allowed six goals against Mount St. Joseph last week was somebody else dressed up as Ty Dickerson for Halloween. The real Ty Dickerson showed up for Mill River’s Division III first-round playoff game against Hazen and was spectacular in the Minutemen’s 3-0 victory.
Tyler Corey did the job at the other end, scoring all three goals.
“He was really strong today,” Roach said of Dickerson. “He has been playing really well in practice. That goalie against MSJ? That was not him. This is the guy we knew we would see today.”
Hazen unloaded 29 shots and Dickerson denied many of them with highlight-reel saves. But it was also about the shots that the Wildcats did not get to take because of Dickerson charging out of the net and diving on balls near the edge of the penalty area, often just beating a hustling Wildcat to the ball.
“He kept us in the game,” Corey said.
The No. 8 Ironmen, er, Minutemen, played with only one sub and won it with grit as much as anything.
They will take a 7-4 record on the road Friday to face No. 1 Vergennes.
The No. 9 Wildcats end the season at 4-4. Like Mill River, the Wildcats had lost their last two regular-season games but one was a 1-0 loss to undefeated BFA-Fairfax.
Hazen had a great chance to break on top only a minute into the game when Cody Trudeau played a ball to Jadon Baker who found himself in a 1-on-1 situation with Dickerson only to be denied on a great play by the sophomore keeper.
The Wildcats would get to know Dickerson way too well. He replicated that play over and over.
Both keepers were stellar. The Minutemen had a chance to convert one of Corey’s corner kicks but Wildcat goalie Ethan Shopland went high in the air to punch it away.
It was back and forth with the Wildcats and Minutemen having an inordinate number of near misses. Corey unloaded a low sizzler that gave Shopland trouble, but after losing the handle he quickly covered it up.
The way the keepers were playing combined with each team shooting into tough luck, gave the day the earmarks of a marathon shutout.
That is until Corey struck for the Minutemen with 10:36 left in the half. He scored it with a great individual effort. After faking defenders, he went parallel to the goal for about 30 yards before touching off a well-placed shot.
Jadon Baker had a great chance to net the equalizer from close range seconds before the half ended but Dickerson denied him with a terrific reaction save.
“That was huge for us. It pumped up our defense,” Corey said of the first-half goal.
The Wildcats had several chances early in the second half to net the tying goal. Dickerson was caught out of the net but Jadon Baker missed, maybe an inch wide of the post.
Less than four minutes into the new half, Corey scored via Cameron Smith’s assist.
Smith was taken down with a foul in the box with 27:59 remaining and Corey cut the penalty kick just inside the post, giving Shopland no chance, and at 3-0, this one was pretty much in the books.
“We had our chances for sure. I thought our guys played well,” Hazen coach Talan Bryant said.
Prior to Corey’s PK, Ryan Jones just missed wide for the goal that would have put it on ice for the Minutemen.
Despite the three-goal deficit, the Wildcats kept their resolve. Their attack only intensified. Tyler Rivard put one barely over the bar and when the Wildcats were on target, there was that man Dickerson, again.
NOTES: Hazen suffered a tough blow when when one of their top players Reed Kehler was injured in practice the eve of the game and could not play. ... Isaiah Baker, who came close to scoring several times, is threatening the state’s record for 3-pointers in basketball. He has 199 and the record is 245. “I believe he had 90-something last year,” said Hazen boys basketball coach Aaron Hill. ... Mill River is trying to get back to the Division III state title game where the Minutemen lost to Green Mountain in 2019 when James Anderson converted a penalty kick in overtime.
