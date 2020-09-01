BARRE — Thunder Road has two points-counting events left on the schedule and 32-year-old Jason Corliss is poised to lock up a repeat King of the Road crown.
The Barre driver will begin Sunday’s Labor Day Classic with a 35-point lead over Trampas Demers in the season-long standings. Bobby Therrien, Scott Dragon and Marcel Gravel are also in the title hunt, but they’ll have to make up ground quickly.
Last season, Corliss edged Dragon by a mere four points following a back-and-forth finale, so this year’s double-digit advantage is relatively safe. Then again, Corliss is familiar with Murphy’s Law and he’s not taking anything for granted.
The Labor Day field could be the biggest of the season at Thunder Road as drivers from the American-Canadian Tour join the track’s regulars. Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert holds a 39-point lead over D.J. Shaw in the battle for the ACT championship, setting the stage for a tense battle at Sunday’s 200-lap event.
Corliss will not be intimidated by the big names from the ACT, and he’ll be keeping a close eye on his weekly rivals too.
The Twinfield graduate battled back from an early-season disqualification to skyrocket atop the standings with 807 points. He won the Governor’s Cup and Community Bank N.A. 150 in July and boasts nine top-10 finishes. Demers has 772 points and is followed by Therrien (770), Dragon (766) and Gravel (754).
Lineups for Labor Day qualifying heats will be determined by a random draw, so Corliss expects the unexpected. He knows that all eyes will be on his No. 66VT car throughout the race and he has no plans to simply play it safe.
Here are 3 questions for the Late Model points leader as he gears up for Sunday’s big race:
TA: A lot of drivers have 11 races for the point standings and you have 10. But that’s worked out OK for you, right?
Corliss: “It worked out. We had won a race early in the year and we actually lost it in the tech line. (Scott Dragon) and I are the two that have actually been there for 11 races but only got credit for 10. It hurt us for awhile in points.”
TA: What was it like after the disqualification? You turned right around and won the Governor’s Cup and the Community Bank 150 race.
Corliss: “Yeah, that was a few weeks after that. The next night after that disqualification we had to start dead last as part of our penalty for being illegal the night before. And we went from last to second. So that one felt really good to prove to everybody that we were legit. And within a couple weeks we had those two big races that we won. It’s been a really good season for us and hopefully we can finish the deal.”
TA: Can you give the short version of how the season played out with the pandemic? Was there a big difference between driving in front of no fans at first and then steadily building up the fan base?
Corliss: “It’s been interesting, to say the least. The good part about it all is that racing has provided a sense of normalcy for our team and for most teams up at Thunder Road. It’s something that we usually do and still got to do — although a little late. It definitely is strange to go to Thunder Road and hold an event with no fans. It just doesn’t have the same amount of excitement and the same atmosphere. But from a driver’s perspective, once your helmet goes on and you get out there, not much has changed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.