Rutland Post 31’s Alex Cornelius might be unheralded but he is not unappreciated. The appreciation grew Wednesday evening when he ripped a single up the middle to score Ethan Coarse with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth in a 4-3 victory over Bennington.
“I got the pitch I wanted and I drove it,” Cornelius said of the two-strike base hit. “I knew it was a base hit when I hit it. The only thing I was worried about was Coarse making it across the plate.”
“Alex got the opportunity to play some ball this summer when we had a couple of injuries,” Post 31 coach Rick Battles said.
Cornelius said he could not recall ever getting a walk-off base hit before.
“It felt amazing,” he said.
The victory completed the regular season for Rutland at 19-5, and Post 31 will be no worse than the No. 2 seed from the Southern Division when the American Legion State Baseball Tournament begins Saturday in Colchester.
Joe McCoy started and went all the way into the ninth for Bennington. He ran out of pitches with one out in that ninth inning and gave way to Andrew Stearns.
Bennington will be staying home for the state tournament, missing out with a 10-13 record. Post 13 needed to beat Rutland and have White River Post 84 lose to Randolph. Post 84 defeated Randolph on Wednesday night, 13-0 to clinch a tourney berth.
Bennington saw two outstanding pitching performances wasted in two nights. The previous day, Jack Lane was the tough-luck losing pitcher in a 1-0 defeat to Brattleboro.
Brattleboro won again Wednesday evening, blanking Bellows Falls 8-0 to finish the regular campaign with an 18-6 record.
“It’s frustrating,” Bennington coach Scott Buck said.
But he was happy that competitive Legion baseball returned to Bennington this summer.
“It is the first time we have had double-digit wins in five or six years,” Buck said.
“We had outstanding pitching tonight and McCoy is a gamer,” Battles said.
Much of the contest was about pitching so for a long time it appeared the two runs that Bennington scored in the top of the first might be enough.
McCoy and Lane set the table for Tanner King in that inning and the big left-handed hitter ripped a two-run single to right.
Post 13 scored again in the fifth to extend the lead to 3-0. Chandler Pouk doubled and then sped home when Post 31 had a defensive breakdown compounded by the ball hitting the plate umpire.
McCoy was in command but in the bottom of the sixth his defense betrayed him. Two infield errors helped pave the way for two Post 31 runs. Ethan Senecal and Reilly Shannon made the errors hurt with RBI singles.
That set the stage for Cornelius’ heroics in the eighth. Coarse was hit by a pitch and Pat McKeighan followed with a single. Stearns struck out the next batter, the second out of the inning. But Cornelius sent a crisp single up the middle. Coarse crossed the plate and the celebration ensued.
McCoy notched seven strikeouts and was dominant against the lower part of the order with six of his strikeouts coming against the 6-7-8-9 hitters.
Cole Blanchard picked up the victory with a solid relief performance. He pitched the final two innings.
Senecal started and went 4.2 innings and Reece de Castro was the middle man, allowing no runs in his 1.1 innings.
There were six errors including four by Bennington, but there were also some outstanding plays afield. Coarse made a couple of nice running catches in left field for Rutland and Nate Hudson was stellar all night at third base for Post 31. There were several double plays turned.
Rutland had seven hits with seven different players picking them up — de Castro, Coarse, McKeighan, Senecal, Cornelius, Shannon and Luc Vitagliano.
Post 13 collected nine hits with Pouk, McCoy and King getting two each.
Cornelius earned a celebratory dousing from the water jug in the aftermath.
It was the type of celebration the Post 31 players and fans hope there are more of once the eight-team, double elimination state tournament gets underway this weekend.
