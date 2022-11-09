Tom Cheek’s signature call while he was in the broadcast booth for the Toronto Blue Jays came when Joe Carter hit his home run off Philadelphia’s Mitch Williams to win the 1993 World Series: “Touch ‘em all Joe. You’ll never hit a bigger home run in your life.”
Those words will always be associated with the late Cheek, but the legendary sportscaster means something far different to Cornwall’s Gary Wright.
Cheek was the University of Vermont hockey broadcaster one of the seasons that Wright was playing for the Catamounts. Cheek would do interviews with individual players and when UVM was playing Brown one night, Cheek interviewed Wright at the hotel in Providence.
Wright called his parents back in Vermont to let them know the interview would be airing during the game. They got the tape recorder and cassette ready.
“I still have it,” Wright said.
Wright’s life is a hockey life. He grew up playing pond hockey on the campus of Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire and when he was old enough, he played for Proctor with his father Spencer Wright as the coach.
That was just the beginning of a long love affair with the sport as Wright played at the University of Vermont, coached at Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, had an assistant coaching gig at the University of Maine and was the head coach at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts for more than three decades, guiding the Yellow Jackets into NCAA Division I status, during his run from 1984 through 2016.
Wright has captured all of his life on ice, from the playing days at Proctor Academy and UVM to coaching at AIC with a new book titled Striding Rough Ice.
There were times when the ice was rough. He won 313 games at AIC but lost 605.
Through it all, he gained respect for keeping the program alive as the Yellow Jackets did their best to stand up to far better funded programs.
His 1990 AIC team won the ECAC East championship and he was the MAAC Coach of the Year following AIC’s maiden voyage in Division I.
His greatest dilemma in writing the book was whether to frame his stepping down at AIC as a resignation (which it technically was) or to describe it as a firing since he was asked to resign.
He chose the latter.
“I was going to leave it as it was (a resignation) but I said, ‘I am a writer now, not a hockey coach. I have a different hat on now and I thought it (the firing) should be included,’” Wright said.
Wright loved the game from the beginning, skating on ponds and then on the Proctor Academy team. Yet, pursuing the coaching profession as his father Spencer Wright did, was not really on his radar.
He sort of became an accidental coach when Rice Memorial was looking for someone to coach its hockey team. Jim Cross, the University of Vermont coach at the time, steered Wright toward the job and put in a word for him with legendary Rice basketball coach Bernie Cieplicki.
“I was working at the YMCA ( in Burlington) at the time and that job was part time. The Rice coaching job fit pretty well with it,” Wright said.
He was happy coaching and he loved Burlington. He was playing on the Mills & Greer softball team and his social life was good.
His affection for the Queen City didn’t make the decision to leave for an assistant coaching job at Maine an easy one.
That next line of the resume was set in motion when former UVM standout Ted Castle returned to UVM after two years at Maine to be Cross’ assistant. Castle had suggested to Maine head coach Jack Semler that he consider Wright for the job in Orono.
Cross also nudged Wright in the direction of the Maine job.
Wright was hired at Maine. His interview with Cheek would not be his last brush with a future major league baseball announcer.
Gary Thorne was the voice of Maine hockey. He later became the broadcaster for the Mets and Orioles and carved out a national reputation broadcasting NHL and college football games as well.
Wright has always admired journalists able to capture the color of the sport and that extended to his move back to Vermont when he would listen to George Commo broadcasting Norwich University hockey games over Radio Vermont.
Wright makes mention in the book of Commo’s longtime battle with Parkinson’s disease and describes his work as “expert play-by-play.”
When Wright was coaching at AIC and the Yellow Jackets were making the trip to Middlebury, the pregame meal would usually be at the Palms, an Italian restaurant in downtown Rutland.
“We probably stopped there six or seven times,” Wright said.
He also cites in the book, proprietor John Sabataso’s offer of ice cream on the house for the players after one of the meals.
Another trip to Rutland for Wright came in the 1975-76 season as a player for UVM. This was long before Spartan Arena was built and the Catamounts came to play their Green & Gold instrasquad scrimmage at Mandigo Arena.
There are plenty of other Vermont personalities mentioned in the book such as former Burlington Free Press sports scribe Andy Gardiner, Ted Ryan who covered UVM hockey for decades in the Free Press, former Middlebury College hockey coach Bill Beaney, former Norwich University coach Mike McShane and the late Dave Sears, the Middlebury College public address announcer.
Sears would have been Wright’s neighbor in Cornwall.
Wright coached against Beaney when Wright was piloting the Rice program and Beaney was coaching BFA-St. Albans. Beaney went on to have a wildly successful career coaching men’s hockey at New England College and Middlebury College. When he retired in 2015 his record was 601-260-59.
Middlebury College’s Kenyon Arena is barely more than two miles from Wright’s Cornwall home so he takes in games there every so often. He will also make the longer trip to Burlington for a UVM game.
“There are no lights,” said Wright of the two-mile zip up Route 30 from his home to Kenyon Arena.
That is something he appreciates after waiting for lights to change all over Springfield all those years.
Wright read some advice in a magazine for writers to do their work outside. He wrote much of the book either on the back porch of his Cornwall home or on the waterfront of nearby Lake Dunmore.
He loves nature and takes frequent walks with his dog Hobey, named for hockey legend Hobey Baker.
Soon, the weather will turn in Vermont. The cold, snowy weather will not be conducive to writing on the shore of Lake Dunmore.
That is fine with Gary Wright. It means that it is hockey season.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.