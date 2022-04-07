MONTPELIER — The Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge and State Agency Race will return to an in-person format May 19.
The 39th annual event is poised to return after a two-year hiatus, and there will also be a virtual option for walkers and runners who record their times from May 19 through July 31.
The 5-kilometer race in downtown Montpelier features teams of three individuals, whose combined times determine the finish order. Participants will line up at the start in front of the Vermont State House before making their way around the Capital City and returning to State Street for the homestretch.
The 2022 event marks the first in-person race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 and 2020 races were held virtually and drew participants from all regions of the state.
Men’s winner Charlie Maitland (20 minutes, 5 seconds) and women’s champ Kaitlin O’Shea (20:22) posted impressive running times during last year’s virtual event. Jonnie Dünne (17:40) and Leah Miller (21:03) submitted the fastest results in 2020.
Daniel Maroney (15:54) won the in-person event in 2019. Rounding out the men’s top 10 that year were John Standon-Geddes (16:29), Silas Talbot (16:46), Brian Mongeon (16:56), Neal Graves (16:59), Chris Coffey (17:06), Paco Defrancis (17:10), Andy Klein (17:11), George Aitken (17:19) and Eli Enman (17:22). Women’s winner Kasie Enman (17:57) was followed by Erin Fisher (20:00), Mariana Wingwood (20:02), Sara Graves (20:08), Kristen Palmer (20:33), Dylan Broderick (20:36), Richarda Ericson (20:49), Meghan Lout (21:01), Emily Horgan (21:26) and Alison Milbury Stone (21:31).
Hope Ann Ferris (32:08) was the top female walker in 2019, while Thomas Curchin (33:23) prevailed in the men’s walking division. More than 4,000 runners and walkers traditionally stream through the Capital City’s main streets and gather on the State House lawn for pre- and post-race festivities.
Current Vermont Department of Health COVID-19 prevention guidance recommends that Vermonters consider their own circumstances in deciding what precautions to take – including wearing a mask around others – to protect themselves and others.
“The safety of our participants, volunteers, spectators and families remains our No. 1 priority,” Council chairperson Janet Franz said. “If you test positive, feel sick or experience symptoms, please stay home and participate in this event virtually.”
Proceeds benefit the many programs and events of the Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports, including the Vermont Senior Games, community wellness grants, parks pass prescriptions, Vermont Worksite Wellness Awards and subsidies for youth ski and snowboard lessons.
Registration is $34 per participant or $40 in order to receive a commemorative race T-shirt, regardless of virtual or in-person participation. Scholarships are available based on need. The event is presented by Union Mutual Insurance Company
“We are excited to support the Corporate Cup again this year, and we look forward to once again seeing the runners and walkers kick off the race as they go by the front of our home office on State Street,” said Lisa Keysar, President & CEO of Union Mutual. “The Corporate Cup is one of the highlights of our wellness calendar at Union Mutual. We are proud to support this great event and the Council’s important work to keep all Vermonters active and well.”
