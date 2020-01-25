CASTLETON — It was a rough day for the Castleton University men's basketball team. The Spartans absorbed a 75-57 thumping by UMass Dartmouth in Saturday's Little East Conference game in Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Heck, it's been almost nothing but rough days since the Spartans joined the Little East two years ago. The inaugural fling with the league last year saw the Spartans get shut out in conference play.
This year they are 2-16 and 1-8 in the LEC.
Castleton coach Paul Culpo believes things are going in the right direction, though.
"Obviously, we have to continue our recruiting effort," he said after Saturday's drubbing.
"Even though it does not show on the record, I think we are better this year than last. We are more competitive and I think we are playing hard."
Culpo's team enjoyed plenty of success in the much weaker North Atlantic Conference before moving to the Little East. They also earned that success with Vermont products like Hartford's Logan White, Rutland's Mark Comstock, West Rutland's Greg Hughes, Fair Haven's Keith Schneider, Twinfield's Chad Copeland, Rochester's Pavin Parish and Bellows Falls' Dammy Mustapha.
"I want to get the best Vermont kids. Nobody wants Vermont kids more than me. But right now, they just aren't there," Culpo said.
"But I think there is light."
There seemed to be a sliver of light early in this one. The Spartans battled UMD throughout a fairly even first half.
When Casey Belade connected on a fade-away shot, it put the Spartans in front 8-7.
But after Taylor Carlson nailed a 3-pointer to put the Corsairs in front 15-12, Castleton never saw the lead again.
The Spartans were still in the game, trailing 33-25 at the the half, but the Corsairs dominated the early minutes of the second half, fashioning a 43-27 lead and compelling Culpo to call a timeout with about 16 minutes remaining.
Amadou Diakite led the Spartans with 18 points. Demauriaye Smith added 16 and Remy Brown followed with 13. Smith also collected a team-high seven rebounds.
Marcus Azor led UMD with 18 points.
The Spartans shot well behind the 3-point arc (6 of 15) and from the foul line (15 of 19) but Culpo pointed out his team simply did not get enough shots.
They stat sheet proved him right. The Corsairs took 67 shots to just 41 for the Spartans.
Tim Barrett's CU women's team has had a pretty good run of it in the Little East and they have done so with a roster stacked with Vermonters.
"I look at Timmy's team out there with all the Vermonters and I'm jealous," Culpo said.
He will continue to look for the type of players he feels will be able to contribute to a climb up the LEC ladder, from within the borders of Vermont as well as outside of it.
He will continue to look for that "light" and he hopes to see a ray of it on Wednesday at Little East rival Keene State.
