NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River lineup made very little contact against Springfield's three right-handed pitchers in Thursday's baseball game. Cam Harriman, Tanner Gintof and Sam Presch combined to strike out 10 Mill River batters for the 13-0 victory that was abbreviated to five innings by the mercy rule.
Harriman started and fanned six despite working only two innings. The hard-throwing Presch had three strikeouts in his two innings.
The Cosmos left town with a 2-0 record. The Minutemen fell to 0-2.
Presch said the Cosmos' pitching depth extends beyond the trio that the Minutemen faced on this day.
"We have Logan Roundy, too. He can hit his spots. We are deeper in pitching than we have been," Presch said.
It's nice to be 2-0 but Springfield coach Chuck Harriman knows the Cosmos have yet to face the iron of the schedule after beating Proctor and Mill River.
"We need to play some stronger teams," coach Harriman said.
He also wants to start playing seven innings games so that he can get Roundy and other pitchers some work.
"I think that we can compete with anyone," Presch said.
Coach Harriman figures to get that sterner test that he wants on Saturday when the Cosmos play Leland & Gray, a team that defeated Mill River 22-1.
Cam Harriman was overpowering in the first two frames, striking out the side in each inning. He gave up a hard single to Owen Smith but nothing else.
The Cosmos had all the runs they would need in the first inning on a two-run double by Carson Clark down the left field line. Harriman singled and Presch drew a walk to set the table for Clark.
They scored four more in the second on just one hit, an RBI single by Harriman.
Harriman doubled in a run in the the Cosmos' two-run third inning. He finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Cosmos plated three more in the fourth, the key blow a two-run single from No. 9 batter Carson Williams.
Two more in the fifth enabled Springfield to invoke the mercy rule.
Chris Burnett got the start for the Minutemen. He got through three innings before giving way to Taylor Patch. Xavier Auer finished up on the mound for Mill River.
The Cosmos had nine hits, the three by Harriman and two doubles from Clark leading the way.
The Minutemen will try to break through on Saturday against Mount St. Joseph Academy.
"We got beat 22-1 by Leland & Gray and today we only lost 13-0 to a very good team. We're improving," Mill River coach Neil Whitney said.
"We are going to take our bumps and bruises but we are going to build a foundation.
NOTES: Carson Clark is the brother of Brady Clark who is on the St. Michael's College baseball team. ... Mill River shortstop Toby Pytik made a nice running catch is short left field. ... The Minutemen's biggest threat came in the third when Patch doubled and Burnett singled.
