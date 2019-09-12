SPRINGFIELD — Many years ago, Springfield girls soccer, a program run by Gary Blodgett, enjoyed a long run of successful seasons. And it didn’t hurt that for four of those seasons, Blodgett had an all-American player in Tracey Guilford. However, since the Blodgett era, wins have been hard to come by.
“I don’t think a Springfield team has won more than five games in a season in a long time,” said Springfield assistant coach Joe Cerniglia.
Well, that is rapidly changing. With Thursday’s 7-0 win over Bellows Falls, the current Cosmos are 4-1.
Cerniglia, who ran the team for the second half Thursday, credits the hiring of head coach Ray Curren, who had to leave early for a school function at Stevens High School, where he works, as the reason for the turnaround.
“He’s the difference,” said Cerniglia, who recently took part in the Iron Man Triathlon competition in Hawaii.
Springfield was coming off its only loss in a game against Fair Haven, in which starting goalkeeper Megan Stagner incurred a mild concussion and was unable to play Thursday. Sophomore Ari Cioffi filled in with Izzy Kingsbury also seeing some time in the cage. The duo had to make only two saves.
Bellows Falls fell to 1-2 with the loss and coach John Broadley said he was short some players.
“But we never stopped playing and never stopped trying,” said Broadley.
Bellows Falls hung in there for awhile, but with 15 minutes gone in the first half, Laila Buskey intercepted a clearing kick from the BF keeper and put it into the cage. The score got to 3-0 before the half as Mycah White and Emily Benson tallied.
Broadley had been aware of the scoring ability of senior Jenna Veysey.
“I think we did a good job with her even though she had two goals in the second half,” he said.
Also scoring in the second half for Springfield were Molly Leonard and Kayla Gibbons. Emma Snyder had an assist.
“We played pretty well all over the field,” said Cerniglia, “and we spread out the scoring.”
Springfield hosts Woodstock on Monday while Bellows Falls has a home game on Saturday with White River Valley.
