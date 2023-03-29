Springfield High School has always been a sports town and a very good baseball town, going way back to the ardent following it had for the old Springfield Blue Sox.
Here's one to file under Springfield Pride: The two pitchers in the long history of Middlebury College baseball who have won the most games in a season are both Springfield High graduates.
Greg Birsky won seven games in the 1977 season and A.J. Husband logged seven victories for the Panthers in 1999.
Another area player in the Panthers' record book: Rutland's Steve Shortle is tied for fifth in all-time career pitching appearances with 39.
STRIKEOUTS GALORE
We posed the question about whether or not Proctor's Taylor Trombley's 23 strikeouts in a 10-inning playoff game was a state softball record.
Former Springfield coach Andy Bladyka pointed out that it is not.
He reminded us that his Cosmos were struck out 28 times by Brattleboro pitcher Leah Madore on May 6, 2021.
Bladyka and the Cosmos didn't mind. Incredibly, they won the game, 4-3 in 13 innings.
Izzy Belisle was Bladyka's pitcher that day and she also went all 13 innings. She struck out 10, making for 38 strikeouts that day.
Maddie Clark, who is a senior on coach Tim Considine's team this year, had the game-winning triple in the 13th.
That was not the longest game for Bladyka. It was in 2005 that his Cosmos went 18 innings in a 2-1 victory over Windsor. The Cosmos' Amanda Osborne and Windsor's Meghan Farnsworth each went all 18 innings.
BLADYKA's NEW LIFE
Bladyka is now a volunteer at Crown Point Country Club.
He relinquished his job as the Springfield Recreation Director, along with his duties as the Cosmos softball coach, to get involved with Crown Point.
"I am totally enjoying it. After 25 years in recreation, I was ready for something else."
He is not totally divorced from softball. During the winter, he conducts pitching clinics in Springfield for aspiring pitchers in grades 7-12..
He tapped into area pitching guru Bill Olney to learn how to teach pitching.
"I learned from the best," Bladyka said.
He loves going to the golf course each day, but he will always have his memories from Cosmos softball.
One of the best is the 2011 season when the Cosmos won the state championship.
It is memorable because Bladyka believes they won the title by doing something that has never been done anywhere. They used a different freshman pitcher in each of the three playoff games.
Andrea Allen pitched the quarterfinal game, Sara Locke the semifinal game and then Heather Sanborn the state championship game, a 5-3 victory over Lyndon Institute.
Think about that: Three straight playoff victories with a different freshman pitching in each one of them.
"Sara Locke was probably the strongest one. She had the most velocity," Bladyka said.
When Sanborn was pitching the Cosmos to the title in Poultney, Bladyka was ready numerous times to bring in Locke for relief.
"I had her warming up 10 times but I never pulled the trigger," Bladyka said.
SABOTKA
Rutland's Kendra Sabotka has a couple of goals for the nationally ranked St. Anselm women's lacrosse team that was unbeaten through the first seven games.
She follows her sister Alyssa onto the college lacrosse field. Alyssa had 24 goals and five assists at St. Johns Fisher College in 2021, her senior season.
MOUNTAINEER NEWS
The Endicott College baseball team has gotten off to a great start (12-3) and has a future Vermont Mountaineer in the lineup.
Nicholas Notarangelo is batting .254 with some pop. Among his 16 hits are three home runs and four doubles.
The New England Collegiate Baseball League's Mountaineers open the season on June 7 in Mystic, Connecticut and the first game in Montpelier comes on June 11 against the Newport Gulls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.