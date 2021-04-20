NORTH CLARENDON — New Springfield baseball coach Chuck Harriman could not have seen his Cosmos get off to a faster start. They pushed eight runs across in the first inning at Mill River and rolled to a 14-1 victory in a game abbreviated to five innings.
It was nice to win. It was nice to play. That wait had been too long since the cancellation of the 2020 season.
“It was great to get out there and play live against an opponent,” Springfield starting pitcher Sam Presch said. “Working your butt off in the gym is not the same. Competition is what makes you better.”
Presch threw the first three innings and Cameron Harriman the last two.
“They both threw well for the first time out,” Chuck Harriman said.
Both induced plenty of swings and misses. Presch and Harriman struck out five apiece.
Cameron Harriman had two base hits, scored two runs and drove in two more, all in the top of the first when the Cosmos sent 12 to the plate. The tone was set.
“It was a big momentum pusher,” Presch said of that first frame.
“But then you have to keep pounding. They could have chipped away and gotten back into the game. We had to keep playing.”
The Cosmos had five hits in that inning — the two by Harriman and the others by Presch, Brian Stafford and Carson Williams. Tanner Gintof had a sacrifice fly.
The added a run in the second when Caleb Roby tripled and scored on an error.
The Cosmos extended the lead to 13-0 with four runs in the third. The big blows were an RBI double by Harriman and a two-run triple by Presch. Chris Stearns had a sacrifice fly.
The Minutemen broke through in the third. Phil Severy was hit by a pitch and Matt Haskins doubled him home.
Mill River coach Brandson LaFerriere used three pitchers. Chris Burnett started and pitched three-plus innings. Trenton Spafford entered in the fourth and Jonah Boyea came into the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth and shut the door.
Boyea struck out the next three batters, leaving the bases loaded. He will get the ball on Thursday against Poultney.
Harriman went 4-for-4 to lead the Cosmos nine-hit attack. Presch added two hits.
“I would have liked to play seven innings so we could get more work,” coach Harriman said.
“It was a good day. Everyone had fun but we have a lot to work on.”
Nobody likes to get mercy ruled but LaFerriere found positives to take away from the day.
Following that first inning, his club played much better.
“We were very sporadic and sloppy in that inning,” he said. “We had a lot of first-timers out there and they were nervous. Their heart rate was up there.
“After that, we settled in.”
He could also point to some good things his Minutemen did in the field. They turned a double play and executed the double cutoff flawlessly.
Yet, it was a day that belonged to the Cosmos.
Presch put it best: It felt great to finally be out on a diamond playing against guys in a different colored uniform.
Winning made it all the sweeter.
