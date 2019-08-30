SPRINGFIELD — Jake Stepler scored three second-half touchdowns as Springfield rolled to a 40-14 victory over Mill River on Friday night in a Division III football opener at Brown Field.
Stepler’s first TD broke a 14-14 tie as he ran for a 35-yard tackle-breaking run for the score.
Stepler then scored on a 12-yard pitch from Sam Presch.
Stepler capped off a super night by intercepting a Colby Fox pass and returning it for 67 yards.
Stepler perhaps deserves billing as the star of the night but he may have to share the honor with Brady Clark, who was all over the field on defense.
“He’s an animal,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken siad of Clark.
Mill River scored first on a keeper by Fox and a two-point conversion made it 8-0.
Springfield tied the score on a pass from Sam Presch to Noah Zierfus.
Aiken said after the game, “We’re going to ride this train as far as we can.”
