SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield High football team was going through its first practice early Monday morning beyond the north end zone of Brown Field with the new bleachers serving as a backdrop.
Head coach Todd Aiken said that the new bleachers represent much more than a physical space to sit.
"There is a lot happening here and it lets the kids know that the community is behind them," Aiken said.
Hopes are high and the numbers in the program are solid. The varsity boasts 34 players — six seniors, 10 juniors, four sophomores and 14 freshmen.
What really has Aiken excited are the numbers heralding a bright future — 50 participating in the Pee Wee program and another 30 in the junior high school.
"We will have a true JV team which is great for development," Aiken said.
"We had a very good spring practice and good summer workouts.
"We have great leadership. Our juniors were starters as sophomores so we bring back experience."
Some of that leadership comes in No. 1 quarterback junior Carson Clark who was at the controls last year.
"I think he is one of the best quarterbacks in the state," senior running back Luke Stocker said.
Clark attended some quarterback camps during the summer.
He will be backed up by junior Cameron Williams, normally a receiver.
The Cosmos start the season with a bang even though it is a non-divisional game with Bellows Falls in Division II and Springfield in III.
When the Cosmos and Terriers clash it means something.
Coach Bob Lockerby has summoned longtime Bellows Falls supporter Doug MacPhee to speak to the team about the importance of the rivalry before some of the games.
"It is monumental," Aiken said of the rivalry game with the Terriers that will be played on Sept. 1 under the lights of BF's Hadley Field. "Some of our young people don't know the significance of it yet but they quickly learn about it.
"It is a game important to both communities."
The Terriers and Cosmos first met on the football field in 1894. This will be the 110th meeting.
The Cosmos first two games are on the road, the second week taking them to Bradford to meet Oxbow.
Week 3 sees the Cosmos playing their home opener at the new-look Brown Field with the new bleachers and press box. Woodstock will be the opponent.
There is plenty of optimism about this season.
"I really like this team," Stocker said. "The goal is always a state championship."
Stocker believes the Cosmos can make a splash in the D-III playoffs.
He is not so sure a state crown is attainable but he believes with the robust football participation numbers in the lower grades that a state crown might not be that far away.
The Cosmos will be at Fall Mountain Regional in Langdon, New Hampshire on Aug. 26 for a preseason jamboree. Springfield's opponents will be New Hampshire schools Stevens and Lebanon.
"They put on a great jamboree. It's a great event," Aiken said.
The only other Vermont school in Langdon will be Brattleboro.
Stocker envisions the offense bearing a likeness to last year's attack weighted 55-45 in favor of the pass.
That means pass protection will be an important component.
Aiken had the offensive linemen working on that facet on Monday.
"If you are standing up, I am going to run right through you," Aiken said to the linemen as he emphasized the importance of their stance after the snap.
Aiken and his Fuller Property Services slow pitch softball team just finished winning the Class B state championship.
Now, he has his sights set on another championship on the gridiron.
It might be a long shot this year but there are a lot of signs pointing to that first football title since 2008 in Cosmos Land in the near future.