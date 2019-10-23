SPRINGFIELD — Maizy White says Cosmos soccer players like to “pick” at each other over blown scoring attempts; it’s a “You-woulda-coulda-shoulda” good-natured kind of thing.
At least for the time being, Springfield can keep its needles in the pin cushion.
The Cosmos exploded for five goals in the first half and steamrolled No. 11 Lamoille 6-1 in a Division II playdown game on Wednesday.
Springfield scored twice within a minute early and poured it on and when the clock read all zeroes, Jenna Veysey had a hat trick and the Cosmos a ticket to visit old foe Fair Haven in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 6 p.m.
A Cosmos offense that had sputtered down the stretch of the regular season has now scored nine times in their last three halves. Even White, a quick, determined defender, got into the act with her first career goal in her three years on the varsity.
“It felt amazing,” said White, who capped the No. 6 Cosmos’ scoring explosion. “I told coach (Ray Curren) I wanted a goal. I’ve really wanted one for a long time but couldn’t have done it without my team.
“I think during practices we’ve done a lot more offensively.”
That’s exactly how the Cosmos played. They were strong up front, in the middle and in the back, where the defense neutralized Lancers leading scorers Lily Loomis and Phoebe Loomis. Lamoille made several runs at the goal but did not sustain attacks.
The Cosmos have nine seniors, most of them involved in playoff losses of 3-0, 9-0 and 4-0 the previous three seasons.
“I feel really good for all the seniors who had to go through those games,” Curren said.
Springfield broke through after several minutes of sustained pressure. Midfielder Kayla Gibbons made it happen after a long run down the right sideline. Curren called for her to pass but Gibbons hesitated, and hesitated, then, with a defender matching her almost step for step, sent a long, crisp diagonal grounder past the final Lancers defender and Veysey ran onto it and beat goalie Grace Verner.
Less than a minute later Molly Leonard pasted a shot off the top of the crossbar and it caromed across the goalmouth to Veysey, who pocketed the rebound goal at the far right post.
Midfielder Mycah White served the ball into the penalty area and Layla Buskey scored for a 3-0 lead with a nifty deflection off the side of her right her foot at waist level.
Lamoille subbed in goalie Olivia Stebbins but the results were the same as Veysey completed her hat trick with 9:52 still left in the half.
Maizy White, who kidded that she wanted a goal even more after her fellow defender Haley Streeter recently collected one, scored her goal in a crowd after Leonard’s low corner kick serve.
Mycah White finished the scoring in the second half off a Veysey assist.
Lamoille broke up the shutout when Maple Snow boomed a shot from some 40 yards that drifted over the outstretched arms of a backpedaling Megan Stagner.
Stagner had four saves and cut off a number of potential threats but the defensive hero was the back line of Maizy White, Ashley Chamberlain, Streeter and Mia Moriglioni, who covered most everything coming in the direction of the penalty area.
Verner and Stebbins combined for four saves for the 6-7-1 Lancers.
Now the 11-3-1 Cosmos take their surging offense to No. 3 Fair Haven, with whom they split two games (1-0 for the Slaters at Fair Haven and 2-0 for the Cosmos in Springfield).
“We’re going to have to go up there and battle,” Curren said.
“I’m really excited,” Maizy White said. “We have the skill.”
And maybe bring the pincushion, just in case.
