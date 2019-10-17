It's moving weekend in high school football and the last chance to improve positions for next week's playoffs in three divisions.
You won't find a bigger game this week than in the Vermont Interscholastic Football League's smallest-school division. The bucolic town of Poultney is the site when the 5-2 Springfield Cosmos come calling on the host Blue Devils (6-1), not only offering a prime playoff preview but determining where the two teams would meet again if they advance to the semifinals.
They are locked in at No. 2 and No. 3 for the tournament, but which will get which?
It's hard to gauge this game by comparative scores. Both lost to league leader BFA-Fairfax by one-touchdown margins. Both have strong offensive lines, treasure the run over the pass, are physical and play tough defense. Both will come fully loaded, with Poultney quarterback Caden Capman set to go after playing a reduced roll in last week's game. Cosmos quarterback Sam Presch is rounding back into form after coming back from an injury.
Both teams are coming off wins and in last week's victory at Woodstock Cosmos coach Todd Aiken was as pleased with his O line as he's been in weeks.
"I think it's a game that's going to be won in the trenches," he said of Saturday's matchup. "I expect a real dogfight."
One Week 8 game has been forfeited so Burr and Burton (now 8-0) gets Saturday off rather than traveling to 0-8 Rice, which cited low numbers.
Week 8 action begins on Friday night with 4-3 BFA-St. Albans at 7-0 Middlebury, 2-5 Mount Mansfield at 3-4 Colchester, 5-2 Rutland at 3-4 Hartford, 1-6 North Country at 1-6 South Burlington/Burlington, 1-6 Milton at 5-2 Bellows Falls, 7-0 Brattleboro at 4-3 Mount Anthony, 1-6 Mount Abraham at 3-4 Fair Haven and 2-5 Spaulding at 6-1 U-32.
On Saturday, it's 4-3 Essex at 2-5 CVU, (7 p.m.), 7-0 St. Johnsbury at 3-4 Lyndon, 4-3 Otter Valley at 7-0 BFA-Fairfax (6 p.m.), 3-4 Oxbow at 1-6 Mill River, and 0-7 Woodstock at 2-5 Windsor.
"They have the boys who can run the ball," Poultney coach Dave Capman said of the Cosmos tandem of Jake Stepler and Brady Clark. "They run it very well and any time you play Springfield you have to look at stopping the run."
The Blue Devils held BFA and its reguuged ground game to six points earlier this year on a dry field and held D-II rival Fair Haven to seven points two weeks ago. They have allowed an average of 11 points a game.
"The defense has played well all year," Capman said.
The Blue Devils will also have to defend against a Cosmos passing game that thrives with Presch throwing to Anthony Steele and Clark. Springfield has topped 40 points four times this year and averages 31 points.
Poultney had a season-high 61 points last week aqainst Oxbow but it's hard to envision anyone running up big points totals in this one.
Opponents perceive stopping Poultney speedster Levi Allen as job 1 but there's a lot more to the Devils offense than one man; throughout a season where injuries have nabbed Allen and Capman, the Devils have found a way to get things done and have developed other weapons as well.
Allen played quarterback most of the game last week and Lucas DuPell and Grant Schreiber had big days running the ball. Allen had a pick 6 on defense and ran effectively calling his own number.
"He is tough and quick and patient, and when he hits the hole he hits it fast," Aiken said of Allen.
Capman is also an effective runner both inside and getting to the edge.
And the edge is what the winner of this one will have.
The battle for spots is still on in D-I, and with Burr and Burton (No. 3 behind Middlebury in the Quality Points Rankings) taking on winless Rice, Middlebury wants to protect the second seed when a potentially dangerous BFA-St. Albans team coming to Doc Collins Field.
"We need to work on getting back to where we were last week getting ready for Rutland," said Tigers coach Dennis Smith. "We're stressing ... it's just as big a game."
Smith also thinks soggy conditions at Doc Collins Field could benefit BFA's power running game with big straight-ahead backs like Dom Liscinski.
Rutland High School (ranked fourth coming into the weekend) is at Hartford wanting to get back on track after last week's humbling loss to Smith's Tigers, 42-7.
U-32 is ranked third with a chance to catch second-ranked BF in D-II (8.125-8.000) and both teams are home and heavily favored. Coach Brian Divelbliss' Raiders will be riding a four-game win streak when they entertain neighboring Spaulding among this week's rivalry games.
It's a week of potential distractions for the hosts, who will A, be hosting a rival; B, have senior night; C, be playing on their home field for the first time this season.
"I don't want them to be too emotional to do their job," said Divelbliss.
One of the keys to U-32's streak is a change in practice format to freshen things up for kids who have been working away in pads and helmets since mid-August. It's also helped the Raiders focus on areas they want to improve.
Divelbliss hopes his team enjoys this weekend's hoopla but has it in the rearview mirror by kickoff.
"Spaulding is always going to be one of those teams that comes to play hard," he said.
Other traditional rivalry matchups this week are Woodstock at Windsor - Windsor, 2-5, will try to keep climbing the D-III ladder - St. Johnsbury at Lyndon in the state's longest-running rivalry and Brattleboro at Mount Anthony.
