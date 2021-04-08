It is certain that Izzy Belisle will be the No. 1 pitcher for the Springfield softball team.
It is less certain as to who will be catching them. Megan Stagner and Malia Findley are competing for the starting catcher spot and coach Andy Bladyka said it is “50-50” right now.
If Stagner is not the catcher, she will undoubtedly show up somewhere else on the diamond.
“I’ll find her a spot,” Bladyka said.
Over on Birsky-Wyman Field, it is a very different scenario when it comes to the battery for the baseball team.
Coach Chuck Harriman has many pitchers and he does not consider any of them as his No. 1 or No. 2 at the top of the rotation. He also has several guys who can catch them.
Harriman is all about mixing and matching at this point. The Cosmos are a team of interchangeable parts.
Both the baseball and softball teams are preparing for a season opener on April 17 at Fair Haven.
SOFTBALLIt is a robust turnout of 35 softball players and Bladyka is planning to carry 15 of them on the varsity.
Belisle, a junior, was pressed into the action the last time there was a softball season (2019) when ace Hannah Crosby was shelved by an injury. Belisle responded well and has been putting in the work since.
“She throws reasonably hard and has a couple of pitches,” Bladyka said.
Before Crosby was injured, Belisle had a 10-0 record with the JV team.
Returning as the only varsity starters are three-sport standout Haley Streeter (center field) and Molly Leonard at third base. Both are seniors.
Tori Otis is a first baseman and Megan Greenwood can be expected to see action either at second base or in the outfield.
Madison Knight will be at shortstop or in the outfield.
Maddi Clark will probably be the starting shortstop.
“She has got all the tools. She just needs experience,” Bladyka said.
Kayla Quelch is an outfield candidate but she is one of those who can play just about anywhere.
Jill Muther is the No. 2 pitcher. Clark can also pitch, giving Bladyka three players he can send to the circle.
Others on the roster include Lexi Tewksbury, Emma Snyder, Mariah Laterell and Taigan Bezaine.
Mike Langdon returns as the hitting coach after a hiatus. He and Bladyka are together for the first time since 2017.
The Division II Cosmos will play six games against Division I opponents, facing Rutland, Brattleboro and Mount Anthony twice each.
BASEBALL
Harriman, making his debut as the Cosmos baseball coach, has 18 players without a senior on the roster.
He is committed to fielding both a varsity and junior varsity team with a number of players shuttling back and forth. He feels it is important that his young team gets to play as much as possible. He will carry 13 to 15 on the varsity.
A lot of guys will pitch and there will be games where many will take the mound that same day.
Pitching by committee is something that could be a theme of the season.
Harriman, a former Green Mountain Union High pitcher, believes there is something to be said for batters not getting too many looks at the same pitcher.
Sam Presch and Chuck’s son Cameron Harriman are right-handed pitchers and Brian Safford gives the Cosmos a left-handed option.
Sophomores Logan Roundy and Tanner Gintof are others who have shown promise in the rotation.
Harriman, a junior, will also be a catcher. He caught for the varsity team as a freshman in 2019 and also was a catcher over the summer for Bob Lockerby’s Vermont Summer Baseball League team in Bellows Falls.
Gintof also has experience as a catcher.
Safford and Caleb Roby can be expected to see action at first base. Chris Stearns and Roundy have also been working out at first.
Garrett Twombly is the second baseman.
Shortstop could be a mix of Presch and Gintof and Presch is also a third baseman.
“We have lots of options,” coach Harriman said.
Lane Watkins is a third baseman, and Carson Williams a center fielder.
Luke Stocker and Nathan Leonard will also play someplace in the patchwork lineup.
Twombly will also give Harriman another arm in the rotation.
“He has a wicked knuckle ball,” the coach said.
NOTES: There is still a 150-spectator limit as one of the state’s COVID recommendations. Bladyka said that would only be a problem for his team’s very popular night games at Robinson Field. ... It has been since 1980 that the Cosmos have won a state championship in baseball. ... The drought has not been as long for the Cosmos on the softball field. They last won the title in 2011, beating Lyndon 5-2 in the championship game.
