SPRINGFIELD — It was a championship game atmosphere Friday at Brown Field with a huge crowd including Poultney High football players seated in lawn chairs behind one end zone.
Springfield and BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille gave them a show under the Friday night lights with Fairfax winning 22-16 in a battle of unbeaten Division III teams.
Noah Brock’s two touchdown runs in the second quarter got BFA-Fairfax on top 14-0.
Brock’s runs were from 4 and 18 yards out, but the Cosmos answered to close the lead to 14-8 by halftime.
Sam Presch had been at quarterback for Springfield but Jake Stepler assumed the position for a play late in the half and hooked up with Brady Clark for a 34-yard completion that took the ball down to the Fairfax 4-yard line. It was a clutch throw on a fourth-and-14 play.
Presch scored the touchdown from there.
The Bullets had a 9-2 edge in first down in the half and had 143 yards of total offense to 72 for the Cosmos.
Brock came out from halftime and scored his third rushing touchdown and second two-point conversion, giving the Bullets a 22-8 lead.
But heading into the fourth quarter, it was a one-score game, the Cosmos slicing the lead to 22-16. That came when Clark caught a tipped pass from Stepler on the 11-yard line and dashed to the end zone with 4:08 left in the third quarter.
Ty Garon picked off a Springfield pass to seal the victory.
“We have a great defense and nobody had scored on us in the first half all year. Springfield has a lot of fight in them,” BFA coach Craig Sleeman said.
BFA had 239 yards of total offense to 176 for the Cosmos. The Bullets only attempted two passes and did not complete one.
The Cosmos were 7 of 12 passing for 90 yards and had 86 yards rushing.
“We had two good teams here and they just made more plays than we did,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
Cosmos fans were on their feet when Anthony Steele made a diving catch of Stepler’s pass on the BFA 5-yard line with 1:19 remaining but the play was nullified by a holding call.
When told that the Poultney Blue Devils were seated beyond the end zone, Sleeman said, “Everybody wanted to see this game.”
Poultney, 3-1 with its lone loss to BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille, will host Woodstock in another key D-III contest Saturday at 2 p.m.
In other Friday night football action, Brattleboro thumped Mount Abraham 56-0 at Natowich Field go to 5-0. The Colonels built the lead to 42-0 by halftime.
The Brattleboro Booster Club passed out swag at the game, part of the effort to bring back Colonel football spirit — 100 white homecoming T-shirts, 50 rally towels and Colonel Pride stickers were distributed.
Matthew Lazzaro amassed 192 yards rushing on 27 carries to lead Lyndon to a 19-14 victory over North Country in Newport in the Barrel Bowl.
Tim Goettelmann had touchdown runs of 36, 8 and 5 yards to power Middlebury to a 27-9 victory over Essex.
BFA-St. Albans edged Hartford 21-13 in St. Albans. Dom Liscinsky put the game away for the 3-2 Bobwhites with a 48-yard run.
Burr and Burton routed Mount Anthony 62-33 to remain unbeaten through five games. MAU fell to 2-3.
MAU was in the game late in the first half, trailing 20-19. But quarterback Joey McCoy and Joe Harrington V hooked up for a 56-yard TD pass that stretched the lead to 26-19 and the Bulldogs pulled away from there.
BOYS SOCCER
MSJ 3, Long Trail 3
Mount St. Joseph had a two-goal lead and got a little complacent, letting Long Trail tie the game, 2-2.
Ethan Courcelle put the Mounties back on top, scoring a long goal off a punt from goalie Peter Carlson.
“We would have liked to have got the win,” said MSJ coach Josh Souza, “we’ve had some challenging times but we’re a young team and coming together as a group.”
Courcelle also scored the Mountie first goal with an assist from Cortland Hussack and Christian Caranza scored the second from Guy Richey.
The Mounties, 0-7-1, will be at West Rutland on Monday.
Long Trail fell to 0-3-1.
Hartford 5, Otter Valley 0
BRANDON — Nick Jones and Andrew St. Martin provided the firepower for Hartford in a 5-0 win over Otter Valley in the Otters’ homecoming game Friday.
Jones had the first three goals and St. Martin the next two.
OV coach Nick Williams felt his players gave a much better account of themselves in the second half.
The 1-7 Otters host White River Valley on Monday.
The Hurricanes are 6-2.
Woodstock 5, Fair Haven 0
WOODSTOCK — The Wasps pushed their record to 6-3 with a convincing 5-0 win over Fair Haven on Friday.
Parker Kuhnert and Harrison Morse each scored a pair of goals for Woodstock and Alec Smiel scored unassisted.
Woodstock is at Leland & Gray on Tuesday.
The Slaters’ record dipped to 3-6.
Leland & Gray 3, Mill River 1
TOWNSHEND — Riley Barton scored on a PK to give Leland & Gray a 1-0 lead in the first half and the Rebels went on to beat Mill River 3-1.
Tyler Corey fed Ian Botti on a cross to the far post for the Minuteman goal.
Mill River is 3-6 and will be at Hartford on Monday.
Leland & Gray is 2-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Long Trail 6, MSJ 1
ARLINGTON — Long Trail topped MSJ 6-1 in the consolation game of the Josh Werner Tournament on Friday.
Tiana Gallipo scored the Mountie goal as they fall to 0-8.
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 1, Windsor 0
WINDSOR — Woodstock pinned an upset on Windsor on Friday, dealing the 6-1-1 Yellow Jackets their first loss of the season.
Windsor held a decisive edge in corners and shots but the Wasps had the number where it counted most.
Woodstock raised its record to 3-4-1.
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.