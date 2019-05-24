NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River seniors McKenna Ludden, Tessa Badgley, Grace Gilman, Morgan Nemeth and team manager Ali Blackner were honored in a well-orchestrated pregame ceremony that included a heartfelt speech by coach Mary Colvin, but the game belonged to the visiting Springfield Cosmos, 9-6.
Four-year pitcher Hannah Crosby is sidelined with a partial thickness ACL tear and unlikely to return this year so Springfield coach Andy Bladyka sent freshman Izzy Belisle into the circle. She responded with her first complete game at the varsity level.
Belisle struck out one, walked three and allowed nine hits.
It has been an exciting spring for Belisle who was only recently called up from the JV squad.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” Belisle said. “It was nerve-racking at first but the team has really supported me.”
Belisle seemed to gain confidence as she went along.
“I learned how to keep my head in the game and stay focused,” Belisle said.
Ludden also pitched well and will remember the day for the home run she slugged over the left fence leading off the first inning.
“I was happy for McKenna,” Colvin said.
A lot of the talk was about the Cosmos star pitcher.
“There is still a slight chance I’ll play this season,” Crosby said, adding that she would not that if there was a possibility of more risk.
She is meeting with a doctor Saturday.
The Cosmos staked Belisle to a lead with two runs in the first on just one hit. The defense (four errors in the inning) collapsed behind Ludden.
Mychah White led off the game by legging out an infield hit and all those errors later, she and Ashley Chamberlin scored.
Following Ludden’s shot in the bottom of the inning, Belisle got the next three batters in order.
The second inning was a nightmare for the Minutemen. They committed more errors and two batters reached first base on strikeouts when the ball went to the backstop. Jesie Fisher led off the inning with a single and after that it was self destruction by the Minutemen.
The Cosmos built the lead to 6-1 in the third when MyKahla Jasinski slammed the ball off the left field fence in the air for a double, moved to third on Jenna Veysey’s sacrifice bunt and dashed home on Jesie Fisher’s sacrifice fly.
The Minutemen climbed back into the game and it began with scoring two in the bottom of the third, the only inning where Belisle struggled with her control. She walked three in that frame and Sadira Majorell had an infield hit. Taya Lehoulier and Ludden, two of the hitters drawing walks, each scored to pull the Minutemen within 6-3.
The Cosmos got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth when Ari Cioffi singled home Julianna Albero-Levings.
Then things got dicey for the Cosmos when the Minutemen had a three-run fifth to close within a run. That was an inning where they bunched their hits, including three consecutive safeties by Grace Gilman, Majorell and Olivia Jones. Taylor Branchaud also had a hit in the inning. When the frame was over, the Minutemen had sent eight batters to the plate and the score was 7-6.
The Cosmos scored a couple of insurance runs in the seventh and again Mill River’s defense letdown. There were three errors in the inning and just one hit, a solid one to left by Jasinski.
A big play in the game came in the fifth after Mill River had scored three runs to make it 7-6 and the Minutemen had a runner on third, looking to tie it up. But Springfield third baseman Albero-Levings made an outstanding catch near the out-of-play line for the third out.
Plate umpire Craig Pettis said Albero-Levings had one foot in play and one foot out which constitutes a catch according to softball rules.
Crosby is planning to try to make the University of Vermont women’s basketball team as a walk-on this fall and said she would not pitch again if there was a possibility of risk to the injury.
Bladyka, who supports her decision, said the probability of her returning is extremely slim.
“Their second pitcher (Belisle) is really good,” Colvin said.
Mill River will try to put the loss behind them with a win in the regular-season finale on Saturday at Hartford at 5 p.m. They will take a 6-7 record into the Upper Valley. The Cosmos take an 11-4 record to Otter Valley on Saturday where the first pitch is scheduled for noon.
Ludden and Majorell had two hits apiece to lead Mill River and White led the Cosmos with three hits.
