BRANDON — The Springfield girls basketball team's Macie Stagner is a given. You always know you will get the 24 points she scored in Saturday's 48-40 victory over Otter Valley along with her ability to handle and distribute the ball.
Now, what the Cosmos have added to their arsenal is improved play in the post where Persephone Steele and Jill Muther are starting to make important contributions.
"We need our bigs to contribute and Seph (Steele) and Jill Muther are giving us a good job off the post," said Scott Farr who was standing in for Pete Peck serving a game suspension.
The victory gets the Cosmos over the .500 mark (8-7) and Steele believes they are peaking at the right time with the playoff pairings to be released on Feb. 20.
"Every single game we play it right to the end, win or lose, we are always right there," Steele said.
This game halted a four-game losing streak for Springfield and as for Steele's assessment of the Cosmos being "always right there," each of the last three losses have been close games against good teams, none of the three by more than seven points.
Otter Valley's season has been a whole lot of frustration. The Otters have been in a lot of games and were in the thick of this one throughout. This loss knocks their record down to 1-13 and puts them at the bottom of the Division II rankings
Yet, they continually throw scares into their opponents.
"This one was not easy," Steele said.
"We just can't seem to get that one play to ignite us or put us over the hump," Otter Valley coach Ray Counter said. "But we are getting ever so close."
The Cosmos started strong and led 17-10 by the end of the first quarter.
The Otters responded with Elena Politano nailing a 3-point field goal and Emily Peduto striking from the outside to close the lead to 19-17.
The Cosmos were able to take a 28-18 cushion into halftime largely on a four-point play by Stagner. She swished her shot from 3-point land and was fouled.
The Otters kept hanging around. Politano had another 3-pointer late in the third stanza and Otter Valley trailed by only six (37-31) heading into the fourth quarter.
The Otters still had life late in the fourth quarter when Peduto sliced through the lane to get the bucket and a foul shot. She made the free throw to whittle the margin to 45-38.
They never got closer.
Muther followed Stagner in scoring for the Cosmos with 14 points and Alexis Coutermarsh chipped in six.
Politano led the Otters with 11 points, Ryleigh LaPorte had eight and Peduto and Matelin LaPorte six apiece.
"They are scrappy at home," Farr said of the Otters.
"I was worried about their 3-point shooting. It was keeping them in the game. Then we started to do a little bit better of closing on the shooters."
The Otters have another tough assignment on Tuesday with Windsor coming to Brandon.
The Otters will again be an underdog but the Yellow Jackets can expect the Otters' best shot.
"We come to battle every game," Counter said.
Like the Otters, the Cosmos have an imposing challenge as their next game, a road contest against one-loss Fair Haven.
Then, the Cosmos complete the season with games against White River Valley, Woodstock and a return engagement with Otter Valley.
It's that time of year. The Cosmos would love to put something together to earn themselves a Division II home playoff game.
The Otters know they will not be home but they want to win another game and stamp themselves as an upset threat in the Division II playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.